Your Ultimate Guide to: Into 4WD for the 36th Fun Drive

What is it?

The 36th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, is all set to give you an exciting Liwa Experience again. The Fun Drive will start at Al Fathiya on the Hameem Road and participants will depart after breakfast on the drive through thrilling and challenging desert sections. The drive will end at the camp at the foot of the spectacular Moreeb Dune, where they will stay overnight.

The original idea behind the Fun Drive was to give people the chance to experience the desert. Unlike today, there were more unknowns off-road in the UAE, and very few people dared to venture.

How much does it cost?

Dh400 per Adult

Dh200 per child

Free for children under 4

Where is it located?

The drive will start at Al Fathiya

What is included in the Fun Drive package?

An overnight event

Participants will check in here from 7am onwards to collect their notes, food vouchers and goodies. They will then proceed to the breakfast area for a variety of eats, after which they will collect their goodies, line up and depart.

Flag off will be at 9am

The first cars should reach the camp at around 4pm

After the overnight halt at the camp, participants will drive home the next day after breakfast, in their own time. No off road driving on Day 2.

Important notes

The 2017 Fun Drive is a long distance “endurance” event and the following must be noted :

• Participation is not recommended for children under 6 and the very elderly

• Every passenger must have a seatbelt.

• Because of the terrain involved there will be challenging sand and gravel sections.

• Participants will have the option to abandon the drive at any checkpoint and continue over tarmac to the camp.

• Participation will be limited to Driver + maximum of four (provided there are seatbelts per passenger)

• To explain the route requires many GPS waypoints. Therefore we will give priority to applicants who have GPS in their cars

Dining options

• A ‘strolling’ breakfast will be served at Al Fathiya (food stalls with hot & cold food)

A snack lunch box per participant will also be given out as participants depart.

• There will be an elaborate dinner menu at the camp, catering to all palates

• Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 am at the camp on Saturday

Camping

• All basic amenities including, water, toilets and showers will be available at the camp.

• There will also be tents set up at the camp which can be occupied on a first-come-first-serve basis. There is plenty of room available for camping if you wish to bring your own equipment. Tents at the camp cannot be reserved beforehand and it is not possible to provide one tent per participating vehicle.

• There will be non-stop live entertainment from 5 pm onwards until late night as there is no drive the next day.

How do I sign up?

Online registration open on December 21 from 9am onwards.

Visit www.gnfundrive.com

• Complete the Registration form on the homepage and submit

• You will receive a ‘confirmation link’ on the email address you have provided

• Open email and click on the confirmation link to be authenticated

• Once authenticated you will be taken to the Fun Drive booking page

• Complete all the steps in the booking process and pay.

• If payment is accepted, you will receive an email confirmation. You have now completed your booking

• This booking is however subject to confirmation. Bookings will be finalised on 27th December and an email with the Fun Drive number will go out to confirmed participants.

• If your entry is not accepted, we will send you an email with Refund details and your payment will be refunded by 6th February, 2017.

• Entry fee is charged per head and covers the breakfast, snack box, dinner at the camp and breakfast at the camp on Saturday.

Registration details

• Fun Drive registration will be locked on 22nd December, 2016 and no entry will be possible thereafter.

• Cancellations of entries will be accepted until 25th December, 2016 only.

• Fun Drive numbers will be assigned and a mail with the Fun Drive number, will go out to confirmed participants on 27th December, 2016.

• The list will also be published in Gulf News on 27th December, 2016

Participants will then have to collect their Information Pack, which will contain the manual and Fun Drive numbers.

• Info Packs Collection, payments for additional passengers and cancellations of passengers will be accepted from the Gulf News offices as follows:

Dubai: December 28 to 30, 2016 from 8am to 7pm

Abu Dhabi: December 28 to 29, 2016 from 8am to 2pm

Al Ain: December 28 to 29, 2016 from 8am to 2pm

Disclaimer

The Disclaimer is a standard document required by organisers for events like the Fun Drive and must be signed by all participants, including parents for children under 18.

• Information Pack collection. This pack will not be issued unless the Disclaimer has been handed in.

• The Disclaimer is on the Fun Drive website. Print it after you receive your Fun Drive number, fill out all the details required and hand it in when collecting the pack.

CHECK IN ON 13th JANUARY, 2017

• You will need to check in at the desk allocated for your Fun Drive number.

• No disclaimer check here

• At the check in desk, for verification purposes, please show the original ID that you provided at registration (Emirates ID or Driving Licence).

• Once verification is complete you will be handed over your Route Notes pack and the envelope containing food, goody bag, water and snack box vouchers.

• Please check the vouchers and then proceed to breakfast and departure.

Please bring an emirates ID or driving license with you

If you are unable to register online, please register in person at the gulf news offices at the following timings on 21st December:

Dubai: 9am to 2pm

Abu Dhabi: 9 am to 2pm

Al Ain: 9 am to 11am

Contact

800 4585C