9 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Never run out of things to do and places to visit with our weekender guide. Share your comments and suggestions below!

1. Visit the URBAN outdoor cinema

Head outdoors while the weather is still good and catch the classic flick, Grease, this weekend.

Location Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection Cost Tickets Dh75 available on dubai.platinumlist.net Date January 14 (Saturday)

2. After Dark Brunch

Hilton Abu Dhabi’s al fresco dining venue by the beach, Escape, is hosting its first ever After Dark Brunch on Thursday, January 12. This dining experience caters to night lovers, serving guests luxurious dining by the sea with an array of activities and music to keep brunch goers entertained throughout the night. They also are offering the opportunity to host their very own private BBQ by the beach every day, to take advantage of the beautiful weather.

Location Hilton Abu Dhabi Cost Dh120 per person (includes unlimited soft beverages) Dh220 per person (includes unlimited house beverages) Date January 12 Timings 8pm to 1am Contact +971 2 692 4247

3. Latest trends in kids’ fashion at BurJuman

This weekend learn about the latest trends in children’s fashion as Burjuman hosts an energetic and colourful Kids’ fashion Show. In addition to featuring some of BurJuman’s most popular children’s brands including Mothercare, The Children’s Place, Forever 21, LC Waikiki, Adams Kids, Carters, Kidiliz, and Pumpkin Patch – this show will also allow budding fashionistas and divas a chance to shine on stage.

Location Burjuman Mall, Dubai Dates Jan 12 to 27 (every weekend) Timings 6pm and 8pm

4. Dance all night with Bad House Party

If you haven’t been to a Bad House Party gig, then you’re missing out. Hosted quite regularly at the Casa Latina in the Ibis Hotel, Barsha, this rendition features Astronautalis, an American alternative hip hop artist.

Location Casa Latina, Ibis Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha Dubai Cost Tickets Dh100 on the door Timings Thursday 12 January Timings 9pm - 2:45am

5. Fuel your inner racer at Dubai 24H

Gear up for a racing weekend at the Autodrome with tonnes of racing, entertainment and attractions for the entire family. The event features live music, a DJ, food trucks, a kids zone, Red Bull Freestylers and a climbing wall. And yes the Dubai24H will be streamed live on a big screen as well. If that’s not enough, there will be an after-race party on Saturday, from 3pm until late, with live music.

Location Dubai Autodrome Circuit Date 12, 13, 14 January Timings 8am Thursday onwards Cost Free Website dubaiautodrome.com

6. Salsa your way into Mayta Thursdays

Salsa con Timba, dance and have a party, while enjoying the delight of colourful beverages. Sway to the Peruvian beats at Mayta Dubai.

Location DIFC Capital Club Cost Free Timings Every Thursday, doors open at 9pm Contact 04 5148774

7. Dine and dance at Mahiki

One of our favourites is the always happening Polynesian club Mahiki. Most people may not know that this club also serves amazing and delicious bites. They've even just launched a brand new menu. We recommend the sliders or the salmon. The best day to check Mahiki out is Thursday night for their 'Le Beat Tropique' night. The first 50 ladies arriving at Mahiki on Thursday can get a free beverage to help let their hair down and start enjoying their night. Things will get very tropical.

Best nights to dine and dance: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road Cost varies Timings Daily from 9:00pm to 3.00 am Contact +971 4 380 7731

8. Inferno nights at Ras Al Khaimah

Hit up the Inferno Night Club at Rixos Bab Al Bahr. Every Thursday, ladies can enjoy unlimited free beverages until 11.30pm while dancing through the night to the house music and international tunes, courtesy of DJ Riko Smashouse, DJ Prime and DJ Umut Ilkaya. The doors will open at 10.30pm. Guests can enjoy theme nights on Fridays as well. Special packages are available for special events and celebrations.

Location Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Street 11, Al Marjan Island - Ras Al Khaimah Cost Free entrance and parking Dates Thursday and Friday Contact +971 56 8088 103

9. Try a classic burger

For anyone whose enjoying a cheat day this weekend, try the burgers and the newly opened Classic Burger Joint! Enjoy their signature flame grilled burgers, with beef and chicken options as well as the healthier quinoa burger! We love that this joint is a Middle Eastern business hailing from Lebanon. You also have to try their fries, which are seasoned to perfection.

Location Dubai Media City, Near Oracle Building Cost varies Timings Weekdays from 8am to 12am, Weekends from 12pm to 12am Contact 800 7462253

Movie Time

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details.

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai?

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.