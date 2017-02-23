8 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Here are our top picks on what to do this weekend!

1. For the biriyani connoisseur in you

Want to try biriyani prepared in the authentic cooking styles of Indonesia, South Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and India in one place? Kareem’s is where you should go.

Location Kareem’s, Ramada Hotel Abu Dhabi Cost Dh79 per person for a buffet style dinner Timings 6.30pm onwards on February 23 Contact +971 2 401 9004

2. Chill in an igloo

Not that anyone of us need this in the current weather condition, but how cool is it that you can chill with friends in an igloo setting in Dubai? At negative 18 degrees Celcius, this sub-zeroigloo at Barasti Beach Bar is made entirely from ice, including lounges, tables, glasses and the four-meter long bar. With a mist-covered dancefloor, falling snow and laser light shows, the icy DJ booth will be fresh house beats, promising to be the coolest to hit the Middle East.

Location Barasti Beach Bar Cost Purchase two select beverages at Barasti Beach Bar for two passes (contact the venue for details) Timings 11am to late Contact +971 4 318 1313

3. Tapas Friday Brunch

The Huddle Sports Bar and Grill...the perfect place for delicious food and live sports! #dubai #restaurant #sports #food #foodie A post shared by @citymax_burdubai on Oct 21, 2015 at 2:49am PDT

Roundup your friends for a fun-filled afternoon of live music, refreshing beverages and bite-sized fare. Enjoy a selection of hot and cold tapas-styled dishes, with an array of cheeses, cold cuts, salads, and unlimited house beverages.

Location The Huddle, Bur Dubai Cost Dh89 per person (includes unlimited buffet and 5 select house beverages) and Dh119 per person (includes unlimited buffet and unlimited house beverages) Timings 12pm to 4pm every Friday Contact +971 50 100 7065

4. Meet Mark Cavendish

Emirates Motor Company, an official sponsor of Abu Dhabi tour, are giving one cycling fan a chance to meet one of Britain’s most successful cyclists, Mark Cavendish. Head to the company’s social media accounts to know how. Abu Dhabi Tour will be taking place in the capital across this weekend.

Location EMC Fanzone at Nation Towers, Abu Dhabi Cost Free (participate in social media)

5. The Great Gatsby theme at China Grill

The infamous TOY Brunch at China Grill is getting a themed makeover each month, from Friday 24th February. This month’s theme will be The Great Gatsby or the 1920s. The cuisine is Asian-inspired and includes bubbly and signature beverages.

Location China Grill, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Dubai Cost Dh450 (includes house beverages) Dh550 (includes bubbly) Dates February 24 to March 24 (Fridays) Timings 1.30pm to 5.30pm Contact +971 4 511 7373

6. Shop at the Outlet Village

The Outlet Village is a picturesque retail enclave offering visitors a unique shopping experience located in Jebel Ali, and within easy reach of the centres of both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Outlet Village cover luxury and contemporary fashion, sportswear, furniture and household items.

Location Jebel Ali, Near Dubai Parks and Resorts

7. Free open day at Hiltonia

The Hiltonia Beach Club at Hilton Abu Dhabi opens its door to the public this Saturday, February 25th, where visitors can enjoy a range of fitness, dance and swimming classes, with personal trainers on hand – all for free! Guaranteed to be a great day out for the family, the open day also includes a variety of fun activities for the kids.

Location Hilton Abu Dhabi Cost Free Dates February 25 Timings 11am to 5pm Contact +971 2 692 4324

8. Etisalat Beach Canteen

A dining and entertainment beach hot spot where food trucks with a line-up that includes celebrity chefs, home-grown restaurant concepts and fantastic family-friendly activities. In addition to delicious food, expect amazing experiences including entertainment ranging from fitness classes, beach football and open mic nights to farmers’ markets, children’s play areas and beach cinema.

Location Sunset Beach Cost Free entry Dates February 23 to March 11 Timings 2pm to 10pm on Weekdays and from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday

Movie Time

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details.

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai?

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.