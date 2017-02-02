8 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Here are our top picks on things to do this weekend. Happy February peeps!

1. Barre 2017 away

Exercising more is on everyone's list of resolutions and Physique 57 allows you to keep to that resolution with their new monthly packages, taken depending on how often you like to work out. For the barre lover, they have an unlimited package for Dh1,260 per month (around Dh63 per class if you take five classes a week). For those who are beginners or just testing the waters, choose the 8-class package for Dh880 allowing you to workout one to two times a week, adding on classes at a special rate if required.

Location Al Thanya Mall and City Walk Cost Dh880 onwards for monthly packages Contact +971 4 321 0577 or +971 4 344 8757

2. 2 for 1 Fridays at McGettigan's

McGettigan’s DWTC are excited to launch 2 for 1 Fridays on all house beverages and small plates and main courses from noon every Friday. Nibble on small plates such as edamame beans and Wagyu beef chili nachos or dig into satisfying dishes such as fish and chips, oven baked salmon, buffalo chicken wrap, Irish stew and bangers and mash. For desserts, guests can indulge in delicious apple and cinnamon crumble, strawberry Eton Mess, and Snickers and Irish Bailey’s cheesecake.

Location McGettigan’s DWTC, Dubai Cost A la carte (2 for 1 deal on main course, dessert and beverages) Dates Fridays Timings 12pm to 10pm

3. Brunch and swim

The brand new, Saturdaze 3 in 1 brunch is inspired by the traditional NYC brunches. Very classic with a signature funky Vida flair. Head down to enjoy an all-day lazy affair, indoor or lounging by the pool that will be sure to rejuvenate you for the week, with an interactive detox juice bar.

Location 3 in 1, Vida Downtown Dubai Cost Dh139 inclusive of unlimited buffet, hot beverages, juice bar and 1 glass of brunch beverage, Dh100 additional per guest for a poolside cabana and pool access Timings Every Saturday from 11am to 3pm Contact +971 4 4286888

4. Breakfast, Irish style

Wake up with McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat on the weekend. They’ve just launched a breakfast, that’s available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sit back, relax and enjoy the picturesque views of the Burj Al Arab and Souk waterways. Try their delicious banana pancakes with salted caramel sauce and fresh strawberries, or if you’re more the savoury type, then the Eggs Benedict with wafer ham, spinach and hollandaise sauce served on an English muffin with hash browns is for you. You could also opt for the full Irish, made in the traditional way! The food and the views make this one of our favourites here in Dubai!

Location Madinat Jumeirah, Um Suqeim Cost various Timings Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm Contact +971 4 447 0219

5. Food and art at La Serre

Mix food and art at this chic café which has joined hands with Emergeast, an online collection of art for young and art-savvy collectors in the region. The new partnership with EMERGEAST will see the walls of the ground floor Boulangerie used as an art gallery space where artists can showcase their work to the public.

Location La Serre, Vida Hotel, Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Cost Free entry; Food A la carte; Paintings available for purchase from gallery Dates Ongoing Venue timings 6.30am to 10.30pm Contact +971 4 428 6969

6. Baker and Spice Farmers’ Market on the Terrace

During the breezy Dubai Winter months, Bay Avenue and Bay Square are being transformed into a family-friendly destination for residents and visitors to come enjoy their time, through a variety of different event offerings and family-fun activities. The UAE’s only farmers market with produce direct from the farms to Bay Avenue, along with cooking demonstrations.

Location Bay Square, Business bay Cost Free Timings Every Friday until May 26 Timings 8am to 1pm

7. Bucket + Snack at Hemingway's

Enjoy a bucket of hops (four bottles) with your choice of snack at Hemingway's for just Dh130. The Bucket + Snack menu is available from noon until late and features favourite bar snacks like mini beef tacos, fried calamari, chicken wings, vegetable spring rolls, stuffed jalapenos and hand-cut fries.

Location Hilton Abu Dhabi Cost Dh130 for bucket of hops and snack (non-inclusive of taxes) Dates Saturdays only Timings 12pm onwards Contact +971 2 692 4247

8. Celebrate French pancake day

Enjoy the Fete de la Chandeleur this weekend at Plantation Restaurant & Terrace. From delicious savoury tastes like beef consommé with sliced herbed crêpes to zucchini and potato pancakes with chicken, tomato and fresh basil. To lend a sweet note to the experience have some banana crepes, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce or crepes with cinnamon sugar and orange cream. Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach offers crepes like no other to celebrate French Pancake Day.

Location Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach Cost Price from Dh35 Timings Thursday February 2 to SaturdayFebruary 4 Contact 04 4484733

