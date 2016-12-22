7 things to do this Christmas weekend in the UAE

A very merry Christmas to all our amazing readers! Comment below with your Christmas plans or share with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Go on, we want to hear!

1. Christmas and giving back

Our highlight for this Christmas is the ‘Christmas wish tree’ set up in the lobby of Sofitel Dubai Downtown where 20 children from the Dubai Center for Special Needs have placed their single wish for the festive period in the hopes that their wish will be granted. If you are at the hotel or in the area, pop down and see if there is any wish that you could make come true for these children.

Location Sofitel Downtown Dubai Dates Until January 14, 2017

And we have guides on everything you might think of doing this Christmas weekend. Fairs – check, dining in – check, swanky parties – check, Christmas special brunches and dinners – check; all you need to do is read our festive special stories and start planning.

2. A winter wonderland show

City Walk is celebrating the warmth of the festive season with a magical and dreamy production of an enchanting winter fairy-tale show. Running until December 28, the showings will take place at 7.20pm and from 9pm onwards. The 40-minute production is based on a story of a little girl named Celeste who believes that the season of winter is flooded with magic and wonder. Audiences will travel through Celeste’s dreams where she meets special characters, each with a unique winter story to tell, and join her on a magnificent festive ride like no other. A special festive stage for the show will be set up at City Walk between Hub Zero and the Jungle Book attraction and will be free for all visitors of the destination to view.

Location City Walk 2, Dubai Cost Free (Access the ‘inner circle’ for an unobstructed view by spending AED 250 at any of the City Walk outlets and showing your receipt) Timings Daily at 7.20pm and from 9pm onwards Contact +971 4 317 3999

3. Private Karaoke Nights

Karaoke nights in front of people you don’t know can take out all the fun of singing with your friends. Hire private pods which are soundproof and give you the fun of karaoke without the embarrassment of singing to strangers. The nine pods feature touch screen technology with a comprehensive song list of over 15,000 tracks. You can order food and beverages from inside the pod and also take advantage of the Instagram-worthy props available at the venue. Pods for capacities ranging from 6, 8, 10, and 12 to a maximum of 15 people per pod are available now.

Location Lucky Voice Dubai, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights Cost Pod hire based on minimum spend of Dh150 per person on food and beverages (depending on total number of people) Timings 4pm to 3am (daily) Contact +971 4 447 8010

4. Try 3,847 different burgers

At the newly opened Big Fernand, you won’t run out of choices or combinations as they boast 3,840 possible combinations of burgers in addition to their seven signature ones. The ingredients include French raw milk cheese, Angus beef to artisanal buns, homemade sauces and ‘Fernandines’ (French-fries made in-house).

Location Outlet Village, Dubai Cost From Dh110 for two people

5. Modern twist on Indian food

Best known for its North Indian classics, street food, and traditional desserts, SpiceKlub is all about giving traditional flavours a modern twist. At their newly opened branch in Bur Dubai, try out modern reinventions of Indian comfort food and desserts including pav-bhaji, vada pav, chaat and kulfi. Featured above is a coconut water with rose caviar.

Location Bur Dubai, Shop 2, Al Rafaa C building, Mankhool Timings Lunch 12pm to 4pm; Dinner 6.30pm to 12am Contact +971 4 393 1233

6. A cut at Siryano

We haven’t forgotten all you gentlemen! Gift a session at Siryano to your best mate or yourself and walk out feeling like a million bucks. We tried the salon in Abu Dhabi and have to say it is a calming and peaceful space for grooming. You can show the friendly stylists the look you are going for and they will suggest post-cut care and products as well.

Location Business Bay in Dubai and Al Seef in Abu Dhabi Contact for booking +971 4 338 7337 (Dubai); +971 2 6316 539 (Abu Dhabi)

7. Enjoy festive fun at Mattel Play Town

During the festive season, Mattel Play Town will be decked out in vibrant colours and decorations as they hosts various activities for the whole family to enjoy. Children can try their skills at decorating gingerbread cookies, creating holiday nail art in glittery festive colours, along with arts and crafts. Kids can also enjoy scheduled shows and meet and greets with Barney and his friends, who will be celebrating the holiday session in their winter wonderland costumes.

Location City Walk 2, Dubai Cost Dh225 for a family of four Timings Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 12am Contact +971 4 317 3999