7 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

There are far too many things to do in the UAE, but we have picked out the best and the most fun ones for you.

1. Get a pancake

The Banoffee Pancake // Digestive crumble, toffee sauce🍯, fresh bananas🍌 #CRDXB #Breakfast A post shared by Cocoa Room AE (@cocoaroomae) on May 29, 2016 at 11:15pm PDT

So you wake up this Friday and think to yourself, such beautiful weather, what do I do? We say go try one of these amazing pancake shops – there’s nothing quite like a warm pancake and coffee or tea for a winter(ish) morning.

This weather is not going to last long, so hurry and read our guide to 9 pancakes you must try in Dubai.

2. Saturday Brunch at Flooka

Taking a more leisurely approach to the brunch market - Saturday brunch at Flooka is intended to be a family-friendly affair. Guests can choose from a menu of seafood options – from hot and cold mezze, paella bar, barbequed fish mains and a selection of Arabic desserts – along with a dedicated kids menu. Featuring a live band, free face-painting, kids play area and one of the city's most stunning terraces, Flooka’s brunch is a must try this weekend.

Location Flooka, Eastern Mangroves Promenade, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh320 per person including unlimited house beverages; Dh220 per person including unlimited soft beverages, and a special kids’ menu at Dh120 including soft beverages Date Saturdays Timings 12pm to 5.30pm

3. Guns N’ Roses Official after-party

Were you at the concert? You get 25 per cent off on all food and beverages, all night long at this official after-party to the Guns N’ Roses concert. The Bridgewater Tavern in JW Marriot Marquis is a new sprawling sports bar and live music venue with some of the biggest TV screens in the city.

Read our ultimate guide to the concert here

Location The Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriot Marquis Cost Free entry; 25 per cent off on all food and beverages for concert goers Date March 3 Timings 11pm onwards

4. Fight for your wings!

Feel the burn as you earn your bucket of ice cold hops. Two competitors, one table, six chilli wings and the determination to win is all that stands between you and that bucket. There are rules though;

- You may not have a drink

- You may not wipe your face

- You may not get up from the table

- Only the two competitors are allowed in the competition zone at a time

If you lose you pay for your wings and your competitor’s. If you win, you earn that bucket of ice cold hops and a Chilli Wing Challenge T-shirt. Let the war horns blow.

Location The Huddle Bur Dubai, CityMax hotel Bur Dubai Cost Free to enter, costs to lose Contact Huddle team for details +971 50 100 7065

5. Find a hidden gem in the UAE

Most of the time people forget about the abundant natural beauty that this diverse country is home to. Each of the seven United Arab Emirates has its own unique natural areas that are, for the most part, untouched and unaltered by man.

Read our guide to 11 of the best hidden gems in the UAE

6. Carlo Lio and Popof at Blue Marlin Ibiza

The Toronto producer and DJ, Carlo Lio will bring along with him his deep pulsing tech-house and shaggy techno beats. Hailing from Paris, Popof is one of the most widely recognized names within the world of house and techno.

Location Ghantoot Al Jazira Hotel Cost Free entry (reservations required) Contact +971 56 113 3400

7. Movie Time: Logan

Our movie pick for the week is Logan and here's everything you need to know about the movie before you go watch. It might give you a headache, but hey, we tried. Logan releases this weekend in all cinemas across the UAE.

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details.

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai?

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.