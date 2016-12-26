5 New Year gift ideas for 2017

Gifts for the festive season can be really hard to choose. Here are a few of our top picks.

1. For the movie buff

The ‘Reel Cinemas Festive Gift Card’ can be used for any experience, including the Platinum Movie Suites; and can also be redeemed on concessions at Reel Cinemas locations in Dubai. The card is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and can also be redeemed online.

Cost Maximum credit that can be loaded Dh2,000 Buy it from any Reel Cinemas Box Office counters

2. For the music head

We can never have enough headphones and we love these new noise-cancelling ones from Merlin. Merlin’s Virtuoso ANC – Active Noise Cancellation is designed to deliver powerful sound anywhere, and connects to one’s smartphones and tablets and cancels out outside noise to give one a clear, balanced audio.

Cost Dh395 Get it here

3. For your thumpin’ parties

When the music’s so good, you’d swim the 7 seas to share it. #waterproof A photo posted by Ultimate Ears (@ultimateears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:55pm PST

We have tried this one out for you already and can promise you that this is the best investment for a gift, especially if the gift is going to stay in your home – if you get what we mean. The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 (UE Boom2) speakers are wireless, waterproof (for those crazy pool parties), easily portable (even in a ladies’ handbag), shockproof and drop proof (up to 5 feet). The speakers come in 6 ultra-cool colours.

Cost Dh799 Available at Virgin, Jumbo MoE and Apple MoE

4. A little black dress

You can’t go wrong with a L.K.Bennett lace dress. A wardrobe must-have, this elegant number puts all LBDs to shame. Perfect for a festive dinner, she can couple it with a pair of trendy flats or play up the elegant vibe with high heeled black pumps for the perfect date night.

Cost Dh2,290 Location Deira City Centre, Dubai Festival City, Jashanmal – Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Mall, Yas Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall

5. For the adventurist

Whether you’re buying for a fan of underwater creatures, or someone who wants to get up-close to sharks and stingrays, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo has a gift for all ages. Children will be fascinated by the underwater creatures, otters, birds and nocturnal animals – as they explore their way through learning all about the creatures they see. For the more adventurous type, underwater close-encounter experiences make incredible gifts.

Cost Various Get it at the ticket counters or visit www.thedubaiaquarium.com