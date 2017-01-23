Mobile
Revealed: 10 most stressful jobs of 2017

1 of 11

  • 1. Enlisted Military Personnel

    Image Credit: PIxabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Not a surprising repeat entry in this list, enlisted military personnel go through the stress of risk to one’s own or another person’s life on a daily basis. 

  • 2. Firefighter

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Once again falling in the top five most stressful jobs, running into a building on fire is as stressful as it gets, with risk to one’s own and other people’s lives.

  • 3. Airline Pilot

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Safely handling a mammoth machine with hundreds of lives on board is no mean feat.

  • 4. Police Officer

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    It is only recently that stress, long hours and fatigue were factored in as risk factors for police officers.

  • 5. Event Co-ordinator

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Those beautiful weddings and installations usually come at the price of the sanity of the co-ordinator who has to rush for every whim and wish of the client.

  • 6. Journalist (Newspaper)

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Deadlines, fatigue, difficult editors and career growth struggles attribute to high stress for people in this profession.

    Deadlines, fatigue, difficult editors and career growth struggles attribute to high stress for people in this profession.

  • 7. Senior Corporate Executive

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Apart from the stress arising from projects and deadlines - travelling, risk of lay-offs and lack of work-life balance are key stress factors.

  • 8. Public Relations Executive

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Being the face of a brand, person or company has the inherent stress of being in the public eye along with the stress of being the key person for damage control in case of misinformation or other issues.

  • 9. Taxi Driver

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    With the increasing number of road accidents, high targets, competitors and risk of lay offs, being a taxi driver is a new entry in this list.

  • 10. Broadcaster

    Image Credit: Pixabay
    Ranking Source: Career Cast

    Apart from the stress of being in the public eye, the minor moments of anxiety or depression faced by broadcasters is not immediately visible to others.

