Things to do in UAE on January 8

Pick of the day

The Art Collection is composed of over eighty works that are reflective of artists in the UAE and the Arab world with the goal of engaging, educating and informing the public about the region’s art scene. At Maraya Art Centre, until January 31.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Hundred Best Arabic Posters Exhibition

Celebrating the diversity of visual cultures by exhibiting the best posters from across the Arab world, at Warehouse421, until February 9. warehouse421.ae.

Flamboyant Impressions

German photographer Andreas Denstorf presents a photo exhibition of his new works. He is known for using a blend of materials, colours, dimensions and forms to create something visually different. At Emirates Palace. Until March 4

Things to do in Dubai

Quiz Night

Gather the buddies and head on over and test your knowledge at Nezesaussi Grill, Souk Al Manzil.

Custom Chocolate Making Experience

Chocolate enthusiasts can head down to Boutique Le Chocolat, the UAE’s first and only multi-brand retail experience based on chocolate by Meraas, to indulge in a unique and customized chocolate making experience. boutiquelechocolat.com.

The List

An urban night with music by Mr ShefCodes, Mr Levier, DJ Tim Kay and DJ Slim, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

Carpet & Art Oasis

‘A Fabric of Innovation’ is the theme this year, as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15. mydsf.ae

Detox Lunch Menus

Ready to get you feeling and looking great once again. For just Dh120 for two courses and Dh150 for three courses, indulge in two lunch menus that can get you back on track and in line to reach your New Year’s resolution, at Gaucho, DIFC, through January.

NY NY Sundays

Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm.

All Day Happy Hour

Celebrate the reopening of The Red Lion, The Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, daily from noon until 3am, Sunday to Thursday, until January 15, 2017.

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style

The exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults. burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond

Dubai Garden Glow

Themed on the Lost World, taking visitors to the dinosaur era, also featuring live performances by artists, musicians and acrobats showcasing the UAE culture. At Zabeel Park, open daily from 4-11pm. Dh60 per person, free for children below three years. dubaigardenglow.com.

Dubai Shopping Festival

Discounts, cultural shows and performances, raffle draws, gold and jewellery promotions, fashion, markets and more, across the city. For complete calendar and daily events mydsf.ae.

Things to do in Sharjah

Sharjah World Music Festival 2017

Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront are going to turn into free outdoor concert arenas for the 4th edition of SWMF 2017. The eight-day lineup comprises acts by Trio Allegria, three female musicians on the flute, violin and cello from Ukraine, who blend Arabic, tango, jazz and contemporary music; a Latin street band form Colombia and Cuba; Elena Dueto a duo from Ukraine, featuring violinist Elena with singer Raisa; Tarabich, a Syrian band; Nina and the Guitar Player; Drums of Love, a street band. From 6 to 10pm, until January 14.

Um Kalthoum Night by Reham Abdel Hakim

Reham, the Egyptian singer and actress and performer at the Cairo Opera house will perform Om Kulthoum’s songs, at Flag Island, 9pm. Tickets Dh250 and Dh350. ticketmaster.ae

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.