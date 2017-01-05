Mobile
Things to do in UAE on January 5

Salsa nights, toy donations, a circus and much more

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

Katatonia
The Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal perform at The Music Room, Majestic Hotel, Al Mankhool. Supported by Bilocate (Jordan) and (Benevolent (UAE). Ticket Dh150 at the door. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets at platinumlist.net

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Ballet Grand Gala
The ballet will feature Dorothee Gilbert, who is awarded the Etoile dance title, dancing with first soloists and soloists of the Paris Opera National Ballet, at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi today at 8pm and Madinat Theatre Dubai tomorrow and Saturday. Tickets from Dh300. 800tickets.com

Liwa Sports Festival
Moreeb Cars Championship, starting off at 7pm today and tomorrow, the competition sees competitors tackle the mighty Moreeb Dune, visitors can see some expert desert driving, at Moreeb Dune, Abu Dhabi. agsc.ae

TriYas 2017
Triathletes can lace up their running shoes for the 5-6.15am sessions hosted by Abu Dhabi Striders at Khalifa A. Tomorrow, put in the kilometres on the bike at Al Wathba cycle track. yasmarinacircuit.com

Things to in Dubai

Dimitri Vegas 
House-music night featuring the second ranking in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll, at White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse. Door open at 11pm. whitedubai.com

Fireworks
Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks will illuminate the skies of The Beach, opposite JBR, until Saturday at 8.30pm. Also, The Fashion Walk’, an artisan market comprising of bespoke ladies’ fashion made in the UAE, will run until January 7. thebeach.ae

High-Street Fashion
Street Runways, a series of fashion shows featuring four iconic Dubai locations as the backdrop. Today “Active” edition will take place at The Beach, JBR. mydsf.ae

Mexican Fiesta
The Fiesta this month will revolve around the traditional Rosca de Reyes, presenting guests with a gigantic Rosca with multiple toys hidden within. Buffet concept with live stations where one can bite into Mexican favourites. Music by DJ Pilar and singer Edikson.A at La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, 7pm.

Mayta Thursdays
Salsa con Timba, dance and have a party, delight with Peruvian flavours, at Mayta Dubai, Capital Club. Doors open at 9pm.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Share Your Memories, Share Your Toys
Children are invited to bring in an old or new toy to donate for underprivileged children, at Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, 10am-10pm daily, until Saturday.

Peepshow Freakshow
Naughty Thursday night party with DJ Scottie B, at Cirque Le Soir, Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. 

Buenos Beats
Opening night with DJ Carlos and live performers, at Totora Cebicheria Peruana. Gate Village 7, DIFC. Doors open at 8pm.

House Party late brunch
Head out into the garden from 8pm, empty the fridges, eat all the food, play giant jenga and crash on the sofas, for Dh295 per person. Afters, head to the poolside, music by Chris Metcalfe, Somn3um and Soul NInja. At Zero Gravity. 0-gravity.ae

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus
Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

