Things to do in UAE on January 30

Our pick of the day

Esther Eden feat Hadi Sarieddine

Concert Series 22 returns to The Fridge Dubai, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Kick starting the new season is Esther Eden with her album showcase - Solitaire. Tickets Dh50 via platinumlist.net and on the door. Concert at 8pm. thefridgedubai.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Chinese Art Exhibition

Folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be displaying his artworks at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, until February 4. Craft workshops, lion and traditional dances and demonstrations of Chinese calligraphy will also take place. thegalleria.ae

Chinese New Year

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the year of the rooster with activities and shows inspired by far eastern traditions, until February 4. ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

2 for 1 Mondays

Enjoy two for one on a vast selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas, and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with Uptown starting from 7.45pm. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Center Mall.

Things to do in Dubai

Emirates to the World

An exhibition dedicated to the Emirate’s postal history from 1909 to unification. At Etihad Museum, Union House, Dubai and runs until April 30 with many related events and activities. Open daily from 10am to 8pm. Admission fees range from Dh25 for ages 25 and above, Dh20 per person for group bookings and Dh10 for ages 5 to 24, free for children under the age of five. dubaiculture.gov.ae

Globo Shows

Globo and his friends overcome different obstacles with the help of the kids from the audience. Globo’s gang includes two new friends this season, the bat and the kangaroo. At Global Village. Today, shows at 8.25pm and 9.50pm. Park Entry Dh15, Monday is family day. globalvillage.ae

Longest Happy Hour

Every Monday 30 per cent off select beverages from 12pm until close, at Long’s, Tower’s Rotana Dubai. Call 04-3122201

Barreled, Smoked and Grilled

A gent’s night where men can order an oyster blade steak, chips and three beverages for Dh250, every Monday at Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Call 04-5601700.

Free Yoga

Kick-off your day by stretching, bending and breathing to a better you. Bring a mat, towel and water, yoga is free. Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 7am, at South Lawns, The Beach. First come, first served. thebeach.ae

The Dubai Quiz with Catboy and Lorra

Moving to its new two-level home at Oeno, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, it’s the same outrageous antics same prizes, free entry and test-your-knowledge shenanigans, in an all-new venue. 7-10pm, every Monday. facebook.co/TheDubaiQuiz

Chinese New Year

Cultural performances and music concerts at Dragon Mart 1 and 2, daily 6-9pm, until February 8. Expect acrobatic performance by Asia’s Got Talent participants Liu Xin and Gao Lin, kung fu stunts, face changing, lion dance as well as musical performances, a fortune teller and calligrapher.

Monday Rendezvous

The essence of good house music with DJ Taya Kruzz, at The Hobo Camp, Nassima Royal Hotel. Call 055-9270815

Ladies Night

Women get discounts on the lounge menu and three free beverages until midnight. Danny on the sax with DJ ExOn spinning the decks to the latest commercial and dance music. At Mint Leaf Dubai, Emirates Financial Towers. Call 04-7060900

Hood Supremacy

Pure RnB and hiphop music with MC Twisted, MC Lord Akuma and DJ Crimelex, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Every Monday free entry and beverages for women. Free entry for couples until midnight, Dh50 for men. Call 056-2859555

People by Crystal: 411nights - 5th Anniversary : Part 5

Urban night featuring O.T Genasis, supported by DJ Bliss and Mr Shef Codes, at People By Crystal, Raffles Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

The Ink Project

Contemporary works on paper by artists Nasir Nasrallah, Sarah Mumtaz (Pakistan) and Joelle Verstraeten (Belgium), at La Galerie, Alliance Française Dubai. Sunday to Thursday open from 9am to 8pm. Free entry.