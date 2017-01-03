Mobile
Things to do in UAE on January 3

Ladies nights, circus extravaganza, exhibitions and more, your to do list for today

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

PICK OF THE DAY

Turtle Power

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Liwa Sports Festival, uphill sand drag race, bikes flat drag race, freestyle drift, sand sandboarding, camping, bike riding in sand dunes and more, at Moreeb Dune, Abu Dhabi. Today camel race at 2.30pm and horse race at 3.30pm. More at agsc.ae.

Uptown performs at Jazz@Pizza Express, The Hub, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. Vocalist Dahlia Brava takes centre stage with sassy jazz standards, classic RnB, soul, bossa nova and classic pop. Dh99 for a bottomless glass of beverages from 7pm to midnight, house beverage Dh20 from 4-7pm.

Register for Wadi Adventure Race (Dh275-325)taking place on January 14 and ADCB Zayed Sports City Run (Dh100-160) happening on January 13. At premiere online.com.

Winterfest, witness professional figure skaters, interactive session with Bjorn the polar bear, ballerina snow globe dancers and the parks characters Berto and Khalil, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, until Saturday.

Hundred Best Arabic Posters Exhibition celebrating the diversity of visual cultures by exhibiting the best posters from across the Arab world, at Warehouse421, until February 9. More at warehouse421.ae.

Flamboyant Impressions, German photographer Andreas Denstorf presents a photo exhibition of his new works. He is known for using a blend of materials, colours, dimensions and forms to create something visually different. At Emirates Palace. Until March 4.

Things to do in Dubai

Diva Ladies Nights, every Tuesday with DJs Varun Sharma and Arvee playing the best of Bollywood music, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free entry for women and couples, free beverages for women until 2am. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Dubai Shopping Festival, discounts, cultural shows and performances, raffle draws, gold & jewellery promotions, fashion, markets and more, across the city. For complete calendar and daily events, go to visitdubai.com.

Carpet & Art Oasis, themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

The Italian Extravaganza, an acrobatic dance act with a Venetian carnival atmosphere, combining iconic costumes with Italian music, dancing, acrobatic balance and a thematic masquerade, at Mercato, until Saturday.

Censored Tuesdays with Scottie B, party with clowns, freaks, fire eaters, sword swallowers at Cirque Le Soir, The Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Register for #IgniteDXB Night Run Series taking place on January 17, March 22 and April 22, offering 5km and 10km options. Dh175 includes entry, Puma goody bag and post race refreshments. more at premiereonline.com.

Share Your Memories, Share Your Toys, children are invited to bring in an old or new toy to donate for underpriviledged children, at Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, 10am-10pm daily, until Saturday.

Things to do in Sharjah

Spectacle and Splendour – Ottoman Masterpieces from the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest featuring over 50 artefacts preserved in Hungary since the 16th/17th centuries, at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, until January 19. More at sharjahmuseums.ae.

Monte Carlo Circus, acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

Winter Festival, snowy landscape designed to impart a Scandinavian wintry feel, at Al Majaz Waterfront Park. Ice-rink, frosty decorations, snow-tubing, inflatable maze and falling snow four times a day for one minute. From 5-11pm, until January 7.

