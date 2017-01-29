Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Things to do in UAE on January 29

Get healthy, get fit or chill out

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

Movies under the Stars
Watch a movie screenings while sitting on giant beanbags, munching on  popcorn, hotdogs and beverages. Its Seven Pounds, starring Will Smith, about a man with a fateful secret embarking on an extraordinary journey of redemption by forever changing the lives of seven strangers. At Pyramids Rooftop Gardens, Wafi Mall, 8.30pm. Free entry. pyramidsrestaurantsatwafi.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Concept Big Brands Carnival
The five-day shopping carnival showcasing over 300 retailers takes place at Hall 5, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 10am-10pm, last day.

Chinese New Year
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the year of the rooster with activities and shows inspired by far eastern traditions, until February 4. ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

New Residents Offer
Yas Waterworld, the Emirati-themed water park, has announced new value price for all UAE residents. Unlimited fun for Dh95 per person. Guests can enjoy temperature-controlled rides, slides and attractions upon presenting a valid Emirates ID. yaswaterworld.com

Chinese Art Exhibition
Folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be displaying his artworks at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, until  February 4. Craft workshops, lion and traditional dances and demonstrations of Chinese calligraphy will also take place. thegalleria.ae

All Things Sweet
Candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets, and even a candy blaster providing prizes. Kids can also take part in activities that include arts and craft and sweet workshops, and take photos every day in candy frames. At Deerfields Mall, until February 4. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer ‘Kids’ Club members enter free.

Things to do in Dubai

Boombox
Take a trip back to the best music of all time, DJs Bliss, Mr Shef Codes and LucasDirty are going to funk you up, at VIP Room, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open  at 11pm. Call 052-8818888

GCC Virtuoso Music Competition 2017
Prize winners concert, the winners will be announced at 6pm, followed by the concert at 7pmat the Steinway Piano Gallery, Sunset Mall. Event Open to the public. Call 050-6335270

Heritage Village
Kidzania, The Dubai Mall has launched a new attraction aiming to evoke a sense of belonging and understanding of the heritage of UAE through interactive activities, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start from Dh95. kidzania.ae

#SunYay
Planning to have a crazy yet heathy last #Sunyay, enjoy 50 per cent off on all menu items including soups and salads, vegan and gluten-free options at all Shakespeare and Co outlets in UAE. shakespeare-and-co.com

The List
An urban night with music by Tim Kay, DJ Brooklyn and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

Register for The Buggy Run
A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com

NY NY Sundays
Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

Prohibited Sundays
Music for the soul with DJ Mo Ee at Inka, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Call 04-3469295

Chinese New Year
Live stage shows including lion dances, kung-fu performances, face changing, ballet and more from 6pm. At Dragon Mart 2, until February 8.

Soul City Sunday
Jae Franklin, Afro Nation and Moky Ezra putting soul back into the city, every Sunday at Iris Dubai. Call 056-9511442

Daga’a
A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com

The Finest Offerings of Persia
The Iranian pavilion at Global Village takes you on a journey of experiencing Persian heritage, presents products that reflect the art and magic of Persia, including 3D paintings by Semen Tagyk, Shiraz carpets and a wide selection of nuts, saffron, medicinal herbs, Iranian sweets, jewellery and handicrafts. Park entry Dh15.

DISCOP Dubai
A three-day event that connects buyers, sellers and producers of movies, finished TV and developing TV content, at Madinat Jumeirah, 8.30am-6pm, until Tuesday. discopdubai.com

Gentleman’s Night
Beverages on offer from Dh30 and a special all-you-can-eat menu with two beverages for Dh189, every Sunday from 7-11pm. At Long’s, Towers Rotana. Call 04-3122201

Technicolor
Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers.

Register for Sandstorm Marmoum
Happening on February 10 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae

More from Going Out

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
ferrari
follow this tag on MGNferrari
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing Out

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
ferrari
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Going Out

7 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis