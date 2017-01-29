Things to do in UAE on January 29

Our pick of the day

Movies under the Stars

Watch a movie screenings while sitting on giant beanbags, munching on popcorn, hotdogs and beverages. Its Seven Pounds, starring Will Smith, about a man with a fateful secret embarking on an extraordinary journey of redemption by forever changing the lives of seven strangers. At Pyramids Rooftop Gardens, Wafi Mall, 8.30pm. Free entry. pyramidsrestaurantsatwafi.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Concept Big Brands Carnival

The five-day shopping carnival showcasing over 300 retailers takes place at Hall 5, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 10am-10pm, last day.

Chinese New Year

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the year of the rooster with activities and shows inspired by far eastern traditions, until February 4. ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

New Residents Offer

Yas Waterworld, the Emirati-themed water park, has announced new value price for all UAE residents. Unlimited fun for Dh95 per person. Guests can enjoy temperature-controlled rides, slides and attractions upon presenting a valid Emirates ID. yaswaterworld.com

Chinese Art Exhibition

Folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be displaying his artworks at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, until February 4. Craft workshops, lion and traditional dances and demonstrations of Chinese calligraphy will also take place. thegalleria.ae

All Things Sweet

Candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets, and even a candy blaster providing prizes. Kids can also take part in activities that include arts and craft and sweet workshops, and take photos every day in candy frames. At Deerfields Mall, until February 4. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer ‘Kids’ Club members enter free.

Things to do in Dubai

Boombox

Take a trip back to the best music of all time, DJs Bliss, Mr Shef Codes and LucasDirty are going to funk you up, at VIP Room, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888

GCC Virtuoso Music Competition 2017

Prize winners concert, the winners will be announced at 6pm, followed by the concert at 7pmat the Steinway Piano Gallery, Sunset Mall. Event Open to the public. Call 050-6335270

Heritage Village

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall has launched a new attraction aiming to evoke a sense of belonging and understanding of the heritage of UAE through interactive activities, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start from Dh95. kidzania.ae

#SunYay

Planning to have a crazy yet heathy last #Sunyay, enjoy 50 per cent off on all menu items including soups and salads, vegan and gluten-free options at all Shakespeare and Co outlets in UAE. shakespeare-and-co.com

The List

An urban night with music by Tim Kay, DJ Brooklyn and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

Register for The Buggy Run

A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com

NY NY Sundays

Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

Prohibited Sundays

Music for the soul with DJ Mo Ee at Inka, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Call 04-3469295

Chinese New Year

Live stage shows including lion dances, kung-fu performances, face changing, ballet and more from 6pm. At Dragon Mart 2, until February 8.

Soul City Sunday

Jae Franklin, Afro Nation and Moky Ezra putting soul back into the city, every Sunday at Iris Dubai. Call 056-9511442

Daga’a

A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com

The Finest Offerings of Persia

The Iranian pavilion at Global Village takes you on a journey of experiencing Persian heritage, presents products that reflect the art and magic of Persia, including 3D paintings by Semen Tagyk, Shiraz carpets and a wide selection of nuts, saffron, medicinal herbs, Iranian sweets, jewellery and handicrafts. Park entry Dh15.

DISCOP Dubai

A three-day event that connects buyers, sellers and producers of movies, finished TV and developing TV content, at Madinat Jumeirah, 8.30am-6pm, until Tuesday. discopdubai.com

Gentleman’s Night

Beverages on offer from Dh30 and a special all-you-can-eat menu with two beverages for Dh189, every Sunday from 7-11pm. At Long’s, Towers Rotana. Call 04-3122201

Technicolor

Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers.

Register for Sandstorm Marmoum

Happening on February 10 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae