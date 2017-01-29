Things to do in UAE on January 29

Our pick of the day
Movies under the Stars
Watch a movie screenings while sitting on giant beanbags, munching on popcorn, hotdogs and beverages. Its Seven Pounds, starring Will Smith, about a man with a fateful secret embarking on an extraordinary journey of redemption by forever changing the lives of seven strangers. At Pyramids Rooftop Gardens, Wafi Mall, 8.30pm. Free entry. pyramidsrestaurantsatwafi.com
Things to do in Abu Dhabi
Concept Big Brands Carnival
The five-day shopping carnival showcasing over 300 retailers takes place at Hall 5, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 10am-10pm, last day.
Chinese New Year
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the year of the rooster with activities and shows inspired by far eastern traditions, until February 4. ferrariworldabudhabi.com.
New Residents Offer
Yas Waterworld, the Emirati-themed water park, has announced new value price for all UAE residents. Unlimited fun for Dh95 per person. Guests can enjoy temperature-controlled rides, slides and attractions upon presenting a valid Emirates ID. yaswaterworld.com
Chinese Art Exhibition
Folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be displaying his artworks at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, until February 4. Craft workshops, lion and traditional dances and demonstrations of Chinese calligraphy will also take place. thegalleria.ae
All Things Sweet
Candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets, and even a candy blaster providing prizes. Kids can also take part in activities that include arts and craft and sweet workshops, and take photos every day in candy frames. At Deerfields Mall, until February 4. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer ‘Kids’ Club members enter free.
Things to do in Dubai
Boombox
Take a trip back to the best music of all time, DJs Bliss, Mr Shef Codes and LucasDirty are going to funk you up, at VIP Room, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888
GCC Virtuoso Music Competition 2017
Prize winners concert, the winners will be announced at 6pm, followed by the concert at 7pmat the Steinway Piano Gallery, Sunset Mall. Event Open to the public. Call 050-6335270
Heritage Village
Kidzania, The Dubai Mall has launched a new attraction aiming to evoke a sense of belonging and understanding of the heritage of UAE through interactive activities, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start from Dh95. kidzania.ae
#SunYay
Planning to have a crazy yet heathy last #Sunyay, enjoy 50 per cent off on all menu items including soups and salads, vegan and gluten-free options at all Shakespeare and Co outlets in UAE. shakespeare-and-co.com
The List
An urban night with music by Tim Kay, DJ Brooklyn and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.
Register for The Buggy Run
A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com
NY NY Sundays
Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.
Prohibited Sundays
Music for the soul with DJ Mo Ee at Inka, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Call 04-3469295
Chinese New Year
Live stage shows including lion dances, kung-fu performances, face changing, ballet and more from 6pm. At Dragon Mart 2, until February 8.
Soul City Sunday
Jae Franklin, Afro Nation and Moky Ezra putting soul back into the city, every Sunday at Iris Dubai. Call 056-9511442
Daga’a
A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com
The Finest Offerings of Persia
The Iranian pavilion at Global Village takes you on a journey of experiencing Persian heritage, presents products that reflect the art and magic of Persia, including 3D paintings by Semen Tagyk, Shiraz carpets and a wide selection of nuts, saffron, medicinal herbs, Iranian sweets, jewellery and handicrafts. Park entry Dh15.
DISCOP Dubai
A three-day event that connects buyers, sellers and producers of movies, finished TV and developing TV content, at Madinat Jumeirah, 8.30am-6pm, until Tuesday. discopdubai.com
Gentleman’s Night
Beverages on offer from Dh30 and a special all-you-can-eat menu with two beverages for Dh189, every Sunday from 7-11pm. At Long’s, Towers Rotana. Call 04-3122201
Technicolor
Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers.
Register for Sandstorm Marmoum
Happening on February 10 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae