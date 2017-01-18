Things to do in UAE on January 18

Our pick of the day

Beat It

A live concert show celebrating the works of the King of Pop Michael Jackson. Live performances and dance moves to his timeless hits. At City Centre Deira, 4pm, 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm until Saturday.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Drag racing

Book your tickets for tomorrow’s round one of The Yas Super Street Challenge. See what street racing is all about as cars go head-to-head in a test of skill and speed. Dh50 onwards and Dh30 for students. yasmarinacircuit.com

Ladies Night

Ladies amplify our evening with three beverages and a platter for Dh55 (plus taxes), 6-9pm. At Turquoiz, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Lemonade

Tamakkan are hosting a documentary screening of Lemonade, about home schooling an adult with autism in the UAE. At Brand Moxie Theatre, Two Four54 Rotana Complex, 6.30pm. Free entry, registrations required. Call 02-4918624. Email: info@tamakkan.info

Things to do in Dubai

Marina Souq

Special Sale and discounts or just for a coffee and a healthy salad with the pop up restaurants, at Umm Suqueim 1, (behind KFC and next to the Jumeirah fish market), 9am-7pm.

The Poetics of Absence

A group exhibition featuring the works of 13 artists, on documentarism, photographic archives and artistic photography, at 1X1 Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1. Until February 28. 1x1artgallery.com

#Bodypump100

Raise the fitness bar experience at the ladies only free class, at Dubai Ladies Club, 9.35am. dubailadiesclub.com

Latino Nights

Live Latino music for hip-swaying and foot-tapping action on the terrace, at Garden, at JW Marriott Marquis. Dh275, every Wednesday, 7-10pm. Also, Gentlemen’s Night at Vault, offering one free mixed beverage for men from 7pm to 10pm.

Register for Vertical Race

Stair climbing race at the Media One Tower on February 18. Pre-registrations close on February 16. Entry fee Dh99. premieronline.com

Register for The Buggy Run

A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com

DSF Activities

Roaming performers delight visitors with piano ballet, frozen stilts, balloon modellers, a living gallery, magic harlequins and toy soldiers, at The Dubai Mall, until January 28. Also, the Mongolian Circus stage show perform at the Souk Atrium, until Saturday

Uptown

Free beverages for women until 1am, hip hop and RnB tunes with DJs Tim Kay and Mr Shef Codes, at Stereo Arcade, Double Tree by Hilton, JBR

Motorsport Wednesdays

Dragon Racing’s ultra-luxury track experiences at race circuits in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for novices or die-hard motor racing fans where any racer can get behind the wheel of one of their exclusive high-powered supercars. dragonracing88.com

Industry Night

Chris Wright and Dane Bowers will host the popular Movida Wednesdays at Movida, Nassima Royal Hotel. Free beverages for women from 10pm-1am. Doors open at 10pm.

Ripe Market

Shop for local produce and artisan crafts, every Wednesday. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi amphitheatre, 2-9pm. ripeme.com

Tickets on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the annual literary event that brings a host of top authors to Dubai. The Festival will take place over nine days from March 3-11. emirateslitfest.com

Chicas Wednesdays

A Latin ladies night with Salsa Caribe Dubai as co-host, expect salsa, Latin music, latest hits and live percussions. Free beverages for women from 6-10pm. At Totora Cebicheria Peruana, Gate Village 7, DIFC. totora.com

The Italian Broadway Show

A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.