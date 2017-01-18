Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Things to do in UAE on January 18

Motor racing, Broadway shows, organic markets and much more

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

Beat It
A live concert show celebrating the works of the King of Pop Michael Jackson. Live performances and dance moves to his timeless hits. At City Centre Deira, 4pm, 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm until Saturday.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Drag racing
Book your tickets for tomorrow’s round one of The Yas Super Street Challenge. See what street racing is all about as cars go head-to-head in a test of skill and speed. Dh50 onwards and Dh30 for students. yasmarinacircuit.com

Ladies Night
Ladies amplify our evening with three beverages and a platter for Dh55 (plus taxes), 6-9pm. At Turquoiz, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Lemonade
Tamakkan are hosting a documentary screening of Lemonade, about home schooling an adult with autism in the UAE. At Brand Moxie Theatre, Two Four54 Rotana Complex, 6.30pm. Free entry, registrations required. Call 02-4918624. Email: info@tamakkan.info

Things to do in Dubai

Marina Souq
Special Sale and discounts or just for a coffee and a healthy salad with the pop up restaurants, at Umm Suqueim 1, (behind KFC and next to the Jumeirah fish market), 9am-7pm.

The Poetics of Absence
A group exhibition featuring the works of 13 artists, on documentarism, photographic archives and artistic photography, at 1X1 Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1. Until February 28. 1x1artgallery.com

#Bodypump100
Raise the fitness bar experience at the ladies only free class, at Dubai Ladies Club, 9.35am. dubailadiesclub.com

Latino Nights
Live Latino music for hip-swaying and foot-tapping action on the terrace, at Garden, at JW Marriott Marquis. Dh275, every Wednesday, 7-10pm. Also, Gentlemen’s Night at Vault, offering one free mixed beverage for men from 7pm to 10pm.

Register for Vertical Race
Stair climbing race at the Media One Tower on February 18. Pre-registrations close on February 16. Entry fee Dh99. premieronline.com

Register for The Buggy Run
A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com

DSF Activities
Roaming performers delight visitors with piano ballet, frozen stilts, balloon modellers, a living gallery, magic harlequins and toy soldiers, at The Dubai Mall, until January 28. Also, the Mongolian Circus stage show perform at the Souk Atrium, until Saturday

Uptown
Free beverages for women until 1am, hip hop and RnB tunes with DJs Tim Kay and Mr Shef Codes, at Stereo Arcade, Double Tree by Hilton, JBR

Motorsport Wednesdays
Dragon Racing’s ultra-luxury track experiences at race circuits in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for novices or die-hard motor racing fans where any racer can get behind the wheel of one of their exclusive high-powered supercars. dragonracing88.com

Industry Night
Chris Wright and Dane Bowers  will host the popular Movida Wednesdays at Movida, Nassima Royal Hotel. Free beverages for women from 10pm-1am. Doors open at 10pm.

Ripe Market
Shop for local produce and artisan crafts, every Wednesday. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi amphitheatre, 2-9pm.  ripeme.com

Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the annual literary event that brings a host of top authors to Dubai. The Festival will take place over nine days from March 3-11. emirateslitfest.com

Chicas Wednesdays
A Latin ladies night with Salsa Caribe Dubai as co-host, expect salsa, Latin music, latest hits and live percussions. Free beverages for women from 6-10pm. At Totora Cebicheria Peruana, Gate Village 7, DIFC. totora.com

The Italian Broadway Show
A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.

More from Going Out

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing Out

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Going Out

Watch: How to make delicious black pepper crab

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe beauties take Manila Bay cruise

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access