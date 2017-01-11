Things to do in UAE on January 11

Our pick of the day

The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair

The three-day fair will bring together over 50 leading vendors, designers and wedding planners specialised in catering to luxury weddings. At The Ajman Palace, 4-10pm, until Friday. Today, Walid Atallah will unveil his Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Collection (above), at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Things to do in Dubai

Most Likely to Succeed

UAE screening of Sundance selected and critically-acclaimed documentary, about a school in San Diego that transforms the learning process. At Clarion School, Al Asayel Street, 6pm.

RSVP for a ticket at eventbrite.com

Ripe Market

Shop for local produce and artisan crafts, every Wednesday. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi amphitheatre, 2-9pm.

ripeme.com

Register for Lemonade screening

Tamakkan are hosting a documentary screening of Lemonade, about what happens when people who were once paid to be creative in advertising are forced to be creative with their own lives. On January 18, at Brand Moxie Theatre, Two Four54 Rotana Complex, 6.30pm. Free entry, registrations required as seating is limited. Email: info@tamakkan.info

Industry Night

DJ Daddy (Belgium) will host the popular Movida Wednesdays at Movida, Nassima Royal Hotel. Free beverages for women from 10pm-1am. Doors open at 10pm.

Casting Call for Max Fashion for Real People

Max Fashion is calling out Real People to walk down the runway to showcase the new collection. Castings will take place at Max Bur Dubai today, Max Oasis Mall tomorrow and Max Al Ghurair on January 15 and 16, 12pm – 5pm.

Alice’s Adventures

Wafi Mall visitors can look forward to enjoying events themed on Alice in Wonderland as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, until January 28. Stage shows, roaming acts, and parades, including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and unicyclists. The entertainment will also involve a performance by the children of Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra on Friday from 5-7pm, performing classical music pieces from Mozart and Beethoven.

Gentlemen’s Night

Gentlemen receive a voucher entitling them to a free mixed beverage, 7-10pm. Music by the resident DJ. At Vault, JW Marriott Hotel Business Bay.

Carpet & Art Oasis

Themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until Sunday.

Jaan-e-Jigar

A stage spectacle with foot-tapping Bollywood numbers interwoven in a story, about good versus evil and lost brothers. At the Rajmahal Theatre. Tickets start at Dh95, VIP tickets Dh150. No extra tickets are required for entry into Bollywood Parks Dubai. bollywoodparksdubai.com

Beauty District

Beauty tutorials, talks, masterclasses, nail art and more at The Dubai Mall, 12.30-10pm, until January 14.

Things to do in Sharjah

Sharjah World Music Festival 2017

Free outdoor concerts at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. The line-up comprises acts by Trio Allegria, three female musicians on the flute, violin and cello from Ukraine, who blend Arabic, tango, jazz and contemporary music; a Latin street band form Colombia and Cuba; Elena Dueto a duo from Ukraine, featuring violinist Elena (above) with singer Raisa; Tarabich, a Syrian band; Nina and the Guitar Player; Drums of Love, a street band. From 6 to 10pm, until Saturday.

The Jewel of Flamenco



The Sharjah World Music Festival 2017 (SWMF 2017) will feature Spanish musician David Durant, and singer Marina Heredia who comes from a lineage of flamenco experts in Granada. They will take the audience on a journey back through history to the beginning of Flamenco. At Masrah Al Qasba Theater, 9pm. Tickets between Dh200 and Dh300.

ticketmaster.ae