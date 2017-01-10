Mobile
Things to do in UAE on January 10

Ladies nights, open mic nights, illusion shows and casting calls, you event list for today!

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

PICK OF THE DAY 

The Italian Magic Illusion Show
A mix of improvisation, audience participation and illusions, at Mercato, 6.30pm, until Saturday. Other live entertainment includes The Italian Broadway Show, a love story and musical inspired by Broadway which takes you back to the golden age of Hollywood at 4.30pm and 8.30pm. Childrens workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Open Mic Night
Uptown performs a warm up set, then open mic begins at 8pm, at Jazz@Pizza Express, The Hub, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi. Dh99 for a bottomless glass of beverage from 7pm to midnight, house beverage Dh20 from 4-7pm.

Register for Liwa Cycling Challenge 2017
The race takes place on January 20, with 40km and 100km options that traverse picturesque terrain in the Empty Quarter. Registration closes on January 15 or sooner if places sell out.
premieronline.com

Lipstick Society
Ladies night, free pass around bites and beverages for women, every Tuesday from 6-10pm, at Todd English’s Olives, The Venetian Village.

Flamboyant Impressions
German photographer Andreas Denstorf presents a photo exhibition of his new works. He is known for using a blend of materials, colours, dimensions and forms to create something visually different. At Emirates Palace. Until March 4.

Things to do in Dubai

Ladies Night
Three free select beverages for women, 7pm to midnight. Music by the resident DJ. At Vault, JW Marriott Hotel Business Bay.

Bad Habits Launch
Mid-week madness with crazy clowns, freaks, fireshows, sword swallowers and more, music by Scottie B, at Cirque Le Soir, The Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Monroe Night
Be the Monroe of the night, music by DJs Stylez and Keza, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel.

Tuesday Quiz night
Tease your brain a little every Tuesday at Dubliner’s Quiz Night. Questions were themed in the style of a TV game show. Think Wheel of Fortune and family fortunes, 8.30 onwards. Also, every Tuesday ladies enjoy a free day pass from 9am to 6pm while receiving a welcome beverage and 20 per cent off for all F&B, spa and salon services.

Honey Island Ladies Night
Expect fruit infused beverages coupled with sushi platters and cupcakes for the sweet toothed girls. Music by DJ Adam Graca. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Free beverages for women until 1am, free sushi if arriving before 10pm.
mahiki.ae

Diva Ladies Nights
DJs Karan and Arvee play the best music from Bollywood, every Tuesday, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free entry for women and couples, free beverages for women until 2am. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Casting Call for Max Fashion for Real People
Max Fashion is calling out Real People to walk down the runway to showcase the new collection. Castings will take place Max Ibn Battuta today from 12-5pm, Max Bur Dubai tomorrow, Max Oasis Mall on Thursday and Max Al Ghurair on January 15 and 16, 12pm – 5pm.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, last day.

International Women Photographers Award Open Call
The competition is open to women photographers from all over the world, both amateur and professional photographers. Free. Registrations close on January 31.
iwpa.fr

Beauty District
Beauty tutorials, talks, masterclasses, nail art and more at The Dubai Mall, 12.30-10pm, until January 14.

Carpet & Art Oasis
Themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

Things to do in Sharjah

Flavour of Paris

Music concert, featuring French accordionist and composer Daniel Mille, paying a tribute to Argentinian accordionist Astor Piazzolla. At Masrah Al Qasba Theatre at 9pm, as part of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Music World Festival (SWMF). Tickets between Dh200-300.
ticketmaster.ae

Spectacle and Splendour
Ottoman Masterpieces from the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest featuring more than 50 artefacts preserved in Hungary since the 16th and 17th centuries, at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, until January 19. sharjahmuseums.ae.

