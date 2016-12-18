Things to do in UAE on December 19

PICK OF THE DAY

Hip Hop Karaoke 2

Think you can rap? fancy yourself as the next Kanye, Snoop or reckon you can spit rhymes like Nicki? Live out your rapper fantasies at Story Rooftop Lounge, Holiday Inn Express Internet City. The mic is on from 8pm. Free entry. More at hiphopkaraoke.ae.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Hundred Best Arabic Posters Exhibition celebrating the diversity of visual cultures by exhibiting the best posters from across the Arab world, at Warehouse421, until February 9. More at warehouse421.ae.

Al Dhafra Camel Festival, heritage activities, cultural programmes, local traditions and prizes worth Dh35 million, at Madinat Zayed, Western region, until December 29. More at aldhafrafestival.ae.

Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival, the festival illustrates the UAE’s progress and legacy of its forefathers’ inspiring achievements. Activities include Memories of a Nation exhibition, traditional customs exhibition, interactive craftsman workshops, Emirati folk arts and an international village market, at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Until January 1, 2017. More at szhf.ae.

Things to do in Dubai

Hush Mondays, urban hits featuring of Mr Shef Codes and Flippside, at The Vii Club, Conrad Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. Call 050-1696777.

Havana Monday, a night inspired by the inner-city barrios of 1970s NYC with the Cubashe Band and their Afro-Cuban sounds, at Catch Dubai, 8pm. Call 04-3571755.

Andreea’s Social Monday, music by DJ Kay Tek playing deep house mixes. At Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm. Call 04-4084400.

Indoor Christmas Market, at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, selling homemade treats, with a pianist playing Chrsitmas carols from 7-11pm, until December 26. Call 04-5531234.

Indo-Pak Street Food festival at Barbecue Delights, Downtown Dubai. Dh85 per person, available until December 30.

Winter Garden Market, festive treats, shopping, music and activities, at Versailles Garden, St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 3-9pm, until December 31.

Santa Season, meet Santa and enjoy festive activities at Oasis Mall. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 4-11pm. Dh40 includes a framed photo, gift, Funcity voucher, a smoothie and an ice-cream scoop. Until December 25.

Quiz: Spin the Wheel, an interactive weekly pub quiz hosted by John Hayes, at McGettigan’s DWTC. Free entry. Registration by 7.30pm. Call 04-3780800.

Calligrafuturism - Chapter 1.0, exhibition by Russian artist Pokras Lampas at Opera Gallery, DIFC, until tomorrow. More at operagallery.com.

See Saw Seeds, an exhibition by Ruba Al Araji, Tulip Hazdar, Yuki Tsukiyama and Aya Sakoda, at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba, until December 29. Open 10am-10pm, Saturday to Thursday. Call 04-3363313.

The Market, local arts and crafts, fashion and food, at The Beach, daily 10am to midnight, until April 2017.

Merchants of Bollywood, dance drama featuring the classical dance form Kathak incorporating modern dance forms. At the main cultural stage. Show is included in the entry ticket (Dh15) to Global Village, until December 24. Monday is a family day. Daily show timings at globalvillage.ae.

Things to do in Al Ain

Festive season discount at Al Ain Raceway. 25 per cent off on arrive and drive sessions (Dh90), until December 24. More at alainraceway.com. Call 03-7686662.