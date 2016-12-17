Things to do in UAE on December 18

PICK OF The DAY

Legends of Arabia: The Quest of the Pearl Tribes

Live action role-play (LARP) in a game of pretend where guests dress up in costumes and take up new identities, at Yas Waterworld, from 7pm today and from December 21-23, 27-30. Dh299 per person, includes an interactive live show, an Arabic-themed buffet dinner and a souvenir photo.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Winter Wonderland Camp for children, featuring games, arts, sports and more, at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, until January 5, 2017 excluding weekends. Dh185. Call 02-6570000.

Holiday camp at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel. Swimming lessons, water sports, beach games, arts, crafts, dance classes, island picnic and more, 9am-2pm for children aged 4 and 14. Dh200 per day or Dh850 for five days, until December 29. Call 02-6970272.

Winter camp at Hiltonia Beach Club. Team building and creative activities, 9am-3pm for children aged between four and 12. Dh200 per day od Dh900 per week, until January 5. Call 02-6924324.

Festive winter camp at Orange Wheels, Al Wahda Mall. From December 18-22, Dh750. More at facebook.com/orangewheelsuae.

Winter Wonderland, join in on the holiday fun with a variety of festive activities, roaming performances, including a festive marching band on December 22, 23, 29 and 30, as well as appearances from Santa and his elves. At Al Maryah Island, 3-10pm daily, until December 30. Activity schedule at almaryahisland.ae.

Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival, activities include Memories of a Nation exhibition, traditional customs exhibition, interactive craftsman workshops, Emirati folk arts and an international village market, at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Until January 1, 2017. More at szhf.ae.

Al Dhafra Camel Festival, heritage activities, cultural programmes, local traditions and prizes worth Dh35 million to be won, at Madinat Zayed, Western region, daily until December 29. More at aldhafrafestival.ae.

Things to do in Dubai

The List, combining fine dining and shows, music by Shef Codes, Tim Kay, DJ Slim and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm. Call 050-2261662.

Register for Big Bang 2017 Winter camp, children can indulge in science experiments, 3D modelling, painting, music, learning workshops and more at British Orchard Nursery. Half-day and full-day camps. More at britishorchardnursery.com.

Winter camp at Kidz Club, Grand Hyatt Dubai. Children can take part in arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor activities, from 9.30am-4pm. Dh300 per day or Dh1,000 per week. Call 04-3172449.

Festive season live entertainment, every day between 6-9pm, at CityWalk. Also, find hidden snowmen for a chance to win prizes worth Dh250,000. To play, register at treasurehuntdxb.com.

Festive on the River, festive activities, decorations, festive market, traditional food and beverages and a visit by Santa Claus, at Riviera Plaza, Riverland Dubai, 2-10pm on weekdays and 12-10pm on weekends, until January 7, 2017. Free parking after 6.30pm.

Okku L.O.V.E., featuring DJs Yiannis and Rafael Becker, signature O style cuisine, at Okku, The H Hotel. Call 04-5018777.

Mahiki Madness with DJ Adam Graca and Skinny Loop, Dh200 unlimited beverages between 9pm-1am, at Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Call 055-2160181.

NY NY Sundays featuring modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. Call 055-2118222.