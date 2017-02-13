Mobile
Your ultimate guide to Miele Dubai Restaurant Week

Miele Dubai Restaurant Week will see 15 of Dubai’s luxury restaurants offer an exclusive, limited edition three-course set menu

Image Credit: Supplied/ Social by Heinz Beck
 

What is Miele Dubai Restaurant Week?

Dubai Restaurant Week is an annual citywide culinary celebration that offers an exclusive dining promotion at Dubai’s top fine dining restaurants. Miele Dubai Restaurant Week will see 15 of Dubai’s luxury restaurants offer an exclusive, limited edition three-course set menu, giving food-lovers a chance to enjoy fine dining for an exceptional price for a select time only.

When does Dubai Restaurant Week take place?

Dubai Restaurant Week begins on February 23 and ends on March 4, 2017 and Bookings are available for either a 7.30pm or a 9.30pm slot.

How much does it cost?

The limited edition three-course set menu cost Dh199 per person

Which restaurants are involved?

1.       Al Nafoorah (Zabeel Saray)

 

A photo posted by Al Nafoorah (@alnafoorahdubai) on

 

2. Bread Street Kitchen

 

3.       Gaucho

 

A photo posted by Gaucho Dubai (@gauchodubai) on

 

4. Marina Social

 

5. Mayta by Jamie Pesque

 

A photo posted by Mayta Dubai (@maytadubai) on

 

6. Namu

 

A photo posted by Adrian (@adrian_horatiu) on

 

7. Okku

 

8. Pai Thai

 

9. Pierchic

 

A photo posted by Pierchic (@pierchicdubai) on

 

10. Rang Mahal by Atul Kochhar

 

11. Rhodes W1

 

A photo posted by RhodesW1 (@rhodesw1) on

 

12. Scape Restaurant and Bar

 

A photo posted by k. gilmer (@smexhale) on

 

13. Sea Fu

 

A photo posted by SeaFu (@seafudubai) on

 

14. Social by Heinz

 

15. The Rib Room (Zabeel Saray)

 

A photo posted by The Rib Room (@theribroomdubai) on

How can you get a booking?

You have to visit Round Menu to choose the reastaurant you want to dine at. You will also be able to tell which ones are fully booked or selling out quickly. 

What’s on the menu?

All restaurants are offering an appetizer, main courses and dessert. Beverages are not included, so make sure you budget for that. You can look at the menus for each restaurant here

Contact

E-mail: info@roundmenu.com

Phone: 04 3695379

Dubai
