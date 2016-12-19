Your ultimate guide to 23 top festive turkey takeaways in UAE

There’s nothing like a plump, juicy roast turkey lying belly up on your dinner table pleading to be eaten. But we've also got to admit, it's a lot of work just to cook a bloomin' bird. So why not ditch the cooking, kick your legs up and just order in your roast turkey? It'll be cooked to perfection by expert chefs and come with all the trimmings, desserts and other accompaniments. And best of all, we won't tell.

Only Movenpick from this listing gives home-delivery (in Dubai) – all other orders need to be picked up from the venue. Spinneys and Carrefour also have turkey takeaways as portions or as whole birds for large groups.

P.S. You'd want to plan ahead as most restaurants require you to place your orders at least three days in advance.

1. Parkafe

The perfectly roasted turkeys from Parkafe come with all the trimmings; cranberry sauce, gravy, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts and glazed carrots. And because it’s Christmas, don’t hold back on desserts and choose from their menu of traditional desserts which include yule log, pudding and gugelhupf!

Location ParKafe, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi Dates December 6 to 25 Cost Dh500 for a 6-7 kg turkey with all trimmings Dh650 for a 8-9 kg turkey with all trimmings (does not include desserts) Prices for the traditional deserts start at Dh60 (taxes and fees not included in prices) Email fb.park@rotana.com Contact + 971 2 657 3320

2. BU!

Expect a 6kg gourmet turkey with all the trimmings including mashed sweet potato, rice with corn, asparagus house salad and dessert of apple pie treated with traditional flair.

Location Bu! The World Trade Center Mall - Abu Dhabi Dates December 1 to 25 (Order 48 hours in advance) Cost Dh900 Contact +971 2 666 8066 Email reservations@butrinity.com

3. Aspen by Kempinski

Get your traditional turkey and trimming to order from this award-winning hotel for Christmas. You can place your order now for takeaway from December 24 to 26.

Location Aspen, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates Dates Orders from December 4 for December 24-26 (48 hours in advance) Cost Dh645 for 5-6kg serves 6 to 8 people; Dh845 for 8-9kg serves 8 to 10 people Contact +971 4 409 5004

4. Cafe D’Alsace

Order your turkey to go, from Cafe D’Alsace, and with a 6 - 7kg turkey from them, plus signature stuffing and seasonal trimmings, you can serve 8 to 10 people comfortably.

Location Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dates Orders open for delivery from December 24 to 26 (At least 2 to 3 days in advance) Cost Dh700 Contact +971 50 811 5414

5. Citymax Hotels, Bur Dubai

Enjoy a delicious Christmas turkey with buttered carrots, Brussel sprouts, roasted potatoes and stuffing accompanied by cranberry sauce and gravy.

Location Citymax Hotels, Bur Dubai, Mankhool and Kuwait Street - Dubai Cost Dh299 for 5kg; Dh499 for 7kg Contact +971 4 407 8075

6. 25° 55° Cafe Bistro

Host the perfect gathering for your friends and family in the comfort of your home with succulent traditional turkey, accompanied by trimmings and treats galore.

Location Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Marina Cost Dh380 onwards Dates December 1 to December 31 (10am to 9pm) Contact +971 4 362 7955

7. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre

The takeaway turkey here is served with herb roasted imported baby potatoes, buttered carrots, Brussels sprouts, chestnut stuffing, giblet sauce, cranberry sauce, glazed chestnut and veal chipolata sausages.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Dubai Cost Dh520 for 4-5 kg serves 6 -8 persons; Dh690 for 6-7 kg serves 10 - 12 persons; Dh800 for 7-8 kg serves 12-15 persons Contact +971 4 702 2455

8. The Address Montgomerie

Choose from gourmet turkey takeaway packages, including turkey hampers, prime rib of beef, festive goose, and pudding and other desserts.

Location Emirates Hills, Dubai Cost Dh880 for turkey Hamper of 6 kg; Dh1090 for turkey Hamper of 8 kg; Dh1,500 for prime rib of beef; Dh750 for festive goose Dates Orders open for delivery from 22 to 26 December (6am to 6pm - Booking required in advance) Contact +971 4 390 5600

9. City Max Al Barsha

Order your festive turkey box with trimmings including chipolatas, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roast parsnip, glazed carrot, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy from City Max Al Barsha.

Location Behind Mall of the Emirates Cost Dh179 for 3kg and Dh279 for 5kg Dates Orders open now Contact +971 4 409 8000

10. Kambaa, The Address Dubai Marina

From the executive chefs at Kambaa, enjoy a gourmet style roast dinner with all the traditional trimmings. There is also their beef option.

Location The Address Dubai Marina, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai Cost Dh950 for turkey hamper, 6-7 kg; Dh1,450 for turkey hamper 10 kg; Dh750 for beef rib-eye hamper Dates Orders open from December 1 (7 am to 11 pm) Contact +971 4 436 7777

11. Movenpick Turk‘away

Order a whole roast turkey with chestnuts, oven roasted potato, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Get it delivered to your home in Dubai for an extra rate of Dh150. Place your order at least seven days in advance

Location Movenpick Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate Cost Dh650 (6-8 kg); Dh850 (9-10 kg) Dates December 1 – 26 Contact +971 4 444 5613 Email dine.ibnbattuta@moevenpick.com

12. Sofitel Downtown Dubai

Choose from various trimmings, sauces and stuffing for your special festive turkey. Indulge in four trimmings of your choice from caramelised chestnuts, forester vegetables pan fried, gratin dauphinoise to honey glazed carrots, green beans or turkey bacon fagot and pilaf rice. Then select your preferred stuffing with the choice of foie gras, dried fruit and nut, mango spice bread dried apricot and honey or cranberries, saffron and wild rice. Last but not least, choose between three delicious sauces from bread sauce, turkey jus or classic cranberry chutney. And the dessert, Cake De Noel will be offered complimentary for the first 30 orders!

Location Sofitel Downtown Dubai Cost Dh799 (Cake De Noel complimentary for first 30 orders only) Dates December 24 to 26 (Orders open now) Contact +971 4 455 6677

13. Paul Bakery and Restaurant

Order your traditional turkey with roasted chestnuts, sautéed vegetables and home-made gravy. One turkey will serve 8 to 10 people along with the trimmings.

Location Paul, Dubai Mall and The Walk, JBR Cost Dh599 Contact +971 4 437 6494

14. Shangri-La

Shangri La offers one whole traditional turkey with sage and chestnut bread stuffing, cranberry jelly, and served with giblet jus. The approximate quantity is 5 to 6kg to serve 8 people. Apart from the traditional turkey, they also have non-traditional takeaway items on the menu this festive season. These include festive seafood medley, seasoned smoked salmon, thymeless angus striploin, roasted rosemary lamb and orange-glazed goose. Order at least three - four days in advance.

Location Shangri-La Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh699 Dates Until December 31 Contact +971 4 405 2703 Email f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

15. Fairmont The Palm

Their takeaway menu for the festive season features whole roast turkey served with stuffing and cranberry sauce. The menu also has a mouth-watering selection of soups, potato sides and delectable desserts which can be ordered separately. Order at least 3 days in advance and you also need to arrange a suitable pick-up time when you place the order. Besides turkey, the menu features roast angus beef striploin and honey baked ham served with pineapple relish.

Location Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh450 (6kg) Dh550 (8kg) Dh650 (10kg) Dates Until January 7, 2017 Contact +971 4 457 3388 Email palm.dining@fairmont.com

16. Pullman Dubai Deira Creek City Centre

The festive turkey takeaway box includes a whole roasted turkey and a delicious selection on traditional trimmings including sweet pea casserole with caramelized shallots and beef bacon, roasted carrots, bautéed Brussels sprouts, natural savoury sage and garlic gravy, roasted sweet potato wedges and chestnut, pecan, shallot and raisin stuffing. Order at least 48 hours in advance and one order, which is approximately 7 to 8kg, will serve 10 to 12 people.

Location Pullman Dubai Deira Creek City Centre, Deira Cost Dh650 Dates Until December 31 Contact +971 4 603 8201 Email H2022-sb@accor.com

17. Caffe VIA, JA Ocean View Hotel

Roasted turkey with the traditional stuffing of chestnuts, sour apple, sage and cranberries is available, but you can also choose your own stuffing and sides from the menu. Order 72 hours in advance and confirm the pick-up time and day upon booking. The 6kg turkey can serve 10 to 12 people while the larger option of 8kg can serve more than 12 people.

Location Caffe VIA, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR Cost Dh499 (6kg); Dh599 (8kg) Dates December 1 – December 31 Contact +971 4 814 5590 Email eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com

18. Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Enjoy your festive dinner with roasted turkey accompanied by roasted root veggies, sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausages, cranberry compote, roasted potatoes and gravy. The whole turkey to go can serve 6 to 8 people and should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance.

Location Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Cost Dh650 for whole turkey; Dh95 per portion Contact +971 4 295 6000 Email CReception@dubaigolf.com

19. Jebel Ali Recreation Club

You can choose from, in the festive takeaway menu here, a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings including roast potatoes, gravy, onion and sage stuffing and cranberry sauce, or a roast beef rib-eye with roast gravy, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potato, roast potato and buttered vegetables.

Location Jebel Ali Village, Dubai Cost Dh450 onwards for turkey of 7-9kgs or Dh450 for roast beef rib-eye Contact +971 4 884 6628

20. Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Celebrate the festive season at your own home, with an indulgent meal with all the trimmings, made by the expert chefs at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Location Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Cost Dh895 including roast turkey with all the traditional trimmings Dates Until January 2, 2017 (9am to 6pm) Contact +971 4 360 7935 Email restaurant@arabianranchesgolf.ae

21. The Farm Al Barari

Indulge in a savoury roast turkey with roasted herbs and vegetables along with traditional stuffing and trimmings.

Location Al Barari Villas, Opposite Falcon City Cost Dh480 for turkey of 6kg (serves 8-10 people) Dates Till December 26 Contact +971 4 392 5660

22. Latitude Creations at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Latitude Creations a offers a festive array of delicious festive goodies this Christmas.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Dh850 for turkey of 5kg (serves 5-8 people) Dates Till December 26 Contact 04 4068377