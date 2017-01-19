Watch: How to make delicious black pepper crab at home

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: How to make delicious black pepper crab at home

We tackle the daunting task of de-shelling a crab and making a restaurant worthy dish

Image Credit: GNTV
 

De-shelling a crab and cooking it the way they do in restaurants is a daunting task. (So many sharp legs!) So we decided to head down to one of our old favourites in the city; the Seafood Market at Le Meridien Dubai.

This year it celebrates its 24 anniversary on the January 24 of. The popular restaurant is home to fresh seafood prepared in authentic Far Eastern style. There’s even an indoor seafood market that you can walk along and choose the freshest seafood from.

Seafood Market

Seafood Market has been a seafood institution in Dubai since its opening in 1993. Chef Anura Galadedarage, shows us how he de-shells, cleans and cooks up a pepper snow crab.  In celebration of 24 years of success, you get a 24 per cent discount off lunch and dinner from January 24th through the end of the month. 

More from Restaurants

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutRestaurants

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Restaurants

Brunch: 44 of the best Dubai brunches

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe beauties take Manila Bay cruise

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

More from Going out

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access