Watch: How to make delicious black pepper crab at home

De-shelling a crab and cooking it the way they do in restaurants is a daunting task. (So many sharp legs!) So we decided to head down to one of our old favourites in the city; the Seafood Market at Le Meridien Dubai.

This year it celebrates its 24 anniversary on the January 24 of. The popular restaurant is home to fresh seafood prepared in authentic Far Eastern style. There’s even an indoor seafood market that you can walk along and choose the freshest seafood from.

Seafood Market has been a seafood institution in Dubai since its opening in 1993. Chef Anura Galadedarage, shows us how he de-shells, cleans and cooks up a pepper snow crab. In celebration of 24 years of success, you get a 24 per cent discount off lunch and dinner from January 24th through the end of the month.