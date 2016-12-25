UAE restaurant guide: Where to eat this week

There's no need to spend your precious time planning your foodie week or looking through endless online menus, because every Sunday, the Guides team is going to give you the greatest ideas on where and what you should eat. With our handy guide, you won't have to wonder about where to go for a bite.

1. Brand New: Roux

Roux is a brand new home-grown dining destination in the UAE. It was established by Shames, Mariam and Yousif Al Hashemi and is located in City Walk 2 adjacent to the high end fashion store Le66. We love the vibe at Roux. It’s modern yet rustic and relaxed. It’s not just a café, Roux is designed to be an inspiring Oasis and an interactive hub, where people can meet, eat and stay all day to work and talk. Our favourite feature about Roux is the central island of planted organic produce where the chef actually plants what they use in your food. It’s pretty clear to us that the ingredients are the freshest possible. The quality of the food is spot on, since every bite tasted perfect and fresh. We definitely recommend the shakshouka, as well as the scrambled eggs and avocado on toast. For dessert, definitely try the crepe dish, which is made with cinnamon and maple syrup. The mouth-watering menu is designed with the healthy foodie in mind as both the breakfast and afternoon menus offer a wide selection, ranging from freshly made almond milk for the coffee to strips of salted beef laid on freshly baked doorstopper bread.

Location City Walk Phase 2 Cost various Timings Weekdays from 8am to 11pm and weekends from 8am to 1am

2. Old Favourite: Sumo Sushi

Here in the UAE, most Japanese restaurants are usually quite high end, which makes it a pleasant surprise to find a sushi restaurant that tastes high and authentic, but is actually the most reasonably priced out there. Sumo Sushi & Bento is a home grown family-friendly concept that offers a great menu and relaxing ambience at a very affordable price point. Everything we ordered on the menu was made with care and focus. The sushi and sashimi was fresh and perfectly prepared and presented, which wasn’t a surprise, since Sumo Sushi and Bento actually specialises in the creation of customised Sushi Sandwiches, Poke’ Bowls and other Japanese specialty rolls. The service was impeccable and the friendly staff know the menu very well and were able to make recommendations as well as accommodate my hatred for mayonnaise. We love Sumo Sushi!

Location 16 various locations in the UAE Cost varies

3. Brand New: Sikka

Sikka Cafe, a locally curated dining concept by Meraas, is the newest eatery in town. The cuisine is a fusion of delicious Emirati food with Indian and Iranian influences.

SIKKA, meaning alleyway in Arabic, is a dining destination that is unabashedly Emirati yet eclectic in its inspiration. Dishes at Sikka Café include Balaleet, traditional Regag Bread, an array of hot mezze and sumptuous Indian infused dishes along with their signature Chai Karak.

Location City Walk Cost various Timings Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 1am Contact 04 3856524

4. Angelina Dubai’s new afternoon tea

Angelina introduces a new Afternoon High Tea to its repertoire, with a distinctive set menu for two allowing diners a taste of the best of Angelina in one sitting. To start their Afternoon High-Tea, diners will be able to enjoy an assortment of light, fresh finger sandwiches and of course a taste of the venue’s most defining pastry with a mini rendition of their signature Mont Blanc - the pastry most synonymous with Angelina since 1903. The menu can be paired with orange juice, coffee or tea, or, for those looking to step up their Afternoon High-Tea experience, the signature Angelina hot chocolate L’Africain, famed for its blend of three carefully selected kinds of African cocoa from Niger, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire joined in a secret recipe specifically put together for Angelina.

Location Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and YAS Mall Cost Dh220 for two Timings Sunday to Thursday from 3pm to 6pm