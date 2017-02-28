9 pancakes in Dubai you want to wake up for

Fuel yourself during this Pancake Day with these scrumptious pancakes. Whether you have an intense sweet tooth, or you prefer a healthier option to start your day, we've got your guide on the 9 most mouthwatering pancakes of Dubai. Let the feasting begin.

1. Cocoa Room’s banoffee pancakes



The Banoffee Pancake // Digestive crumble, toffee sauce🍯, fresh bananas🍌 #CRDXB #Breakfast A photo posted by Cocoa Room AE (@cocoaroomae) on May 29, 2016 at 11:15pm PDT

These fluffy pancakes are drizzled with toffee sauce and sprinkled with fresh bananas and digestive crumble. The crumble gives the dish the perfect amount of texture and crunch. The banoffee pancakes are very rich and perfect for people who have a sweet tooth.

Location Inside Slider Station, the Galleria mall, Al Safa, Cost Dh50 Timing Daily from 8am to 11.30am Contact 600544005

2. Holland House’s mini pancakes



Mini pancakes are made for sharing! 👬👫👭 #Latergram: #LadyandherSweetEscapes with yummy mini pancakes from @hollandminipancakesdubai at the #RipeMarket in #ZabeelPark last weekend. More Ripe Market faves on the blog >>> link in my profile! ❤️ A photo posted by Lady Anne B. Abit (@ladyandhersweetescapes) on Mar 4, 2015 at 11:29pm PST

These are tiny pancakes the size of small hockey pucks. They are fluffy, warm pieces of heaven and come in servings of 10. You have the option of drizzling them with a vast array of sauces including, Nutella, lotus, honey and sugar, peanut butter, cinnamon, maple syrup and cheese. We recommend the lotus sauce, it’s a delicious and less sweet alternative to Nutella.

Location Kite Beach, Street 2D, Umm Suqeim Cost: Dh25 Timing On Weekdays from 12pm to 10pm, weekends from 10am to 12am Contact 04 2999987

3. Palm Avenue’s ricotta pancakes

Palm Avenue at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah serves one of the most delicious and fluffy ricotta pancakes. They are topped with white chocolate and homemade blueberry jam. It is one of the stand out dishes on their menu and make for a wholesome and tasty breakfast

Location Ground Floor, Waldorf Astoria, Crescent East, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh38 Timing Breakfast is served daily from 8.30am to 11am Contact 04 8182222

4. Clinton Street Bakery’s blueberry pancakes

These pancakes are known all around the city as one of the best. You have the option of having the pancakes with blueberries, banana walnut or chocolate chip. But we highly recommend you pick the Wild Maine blueberries topped with maple butter sauce. It is undeniably one of the best in town.

Location Burj View Towers, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Cost Dh55 Timing Daily from 8am to 11pm Contact 04 4281331

5. The Coffee Club’s coconut infused pancakes

You’ll feel like you’re on a tropical island with this breakfast. The dough of the pancake is infused with coconut flavour, while the toppings consist of sliced and caramelized bananas. The dish is then finished off with candied cashews. More than enough reason to get up in the morning

Location Building 7, Golden Mile 2, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh36 Timing On Weekdays from 7.30am to 11pm, weekends from 7.30am to 12am Contact 04 5148476

6. Comptoir 102's buckwheat pancakes

Comptoir's pancakes are more for the health nut. It is a super filling, super healthy stack of gluten free buckwheat pancakes. They are topped with the most delicious organic maple syrup and fresh berries. We particularly love this guilt free option.

Location Jumeirah 1, just across the road from the Beach Centre Cost Dh45 Timing Daily from 7.30am to 9pm Contact 04 385 45 55

7. The Boulevard Kitchen's whole wheat pancakes

The main restaurant at the Manzil hotel also serves up one of the best pancake dishes in Dubai. These whole wheat pancakes are covered with fresh berries and drizzled with a unique cardamom infused maple syrup, to really give it that hint of arabesque flavour.

Location Manzil Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh38 Timing Breakfast is served daily from 6.30am to 11am Contact 04 428 5888

8. Eataly's Nutella pancake

Eataly, one of Dubai’s favorite Italian restaurants, is home to one of the city’s best European-style pancakes. If you take a walk around their Dubai Mall or their Dubai Festival City store, you will notice that they have a Nutella bar. We're not kidding. There is literally a counter dedicated just to Nutella. In that Nutella counter you can order a thin and folded pancake filled with the warm chocolaty goodness. You have the option of adding strawberries, bananas, pistachios and even gelato. We highly recommend topping the pancake with some vanilla gelato, or their Venci chocolate gelato if you’re a true chocoholic.

Location Dubai Mall, lower ground and Dubai Festival City on the Promenade Cost Dh22 Timing Daily from 7.30am to 9pm Contact 04 385 45 55

9. Baker and Spice's gluten free pancake

Baker and spice makes these delicious pancakes that are great for people who are trying to be a bit healthy. Made with organic oatmeal and ricotta, they are light, fluffy and gluten free for those who need them to be. The best part is, that they’re topped with caramelised bananas, berries and get this… date syrup, for a local touch.

Location Town Centre, Jumeirah Cost Dh48 Timing Daily from 7am to 11pm Contact 04 2975797