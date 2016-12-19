50 Christmas Day brunches in the UAE

If you’re looking for a venue to enjoy a delicious Christmas brunch, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s 50 brunches to consider for December 25.

1. Aquara Christmas Day Brunch

Celebrate with a sumptuous and flavoursome brunch at Aquara. Enjoy international traditional delicacies while overlooking the scenic view of Dubai Marina.

Location Dubai Marina Yacht Club Cost Dh399 per person, including soft beverages, Dh549 per person, including house beverages, Dh599 per person, including bubbly, Dh149 for children between 6 to 12 year olds, free for under 6 year Timings December 25 from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm Contact 04 3627900

2. At.mosphere Christmas Day Lunch

Enjoy the festive season with a choice of three multi-course experiences that celebrate the essence of home grown flavours. Treat yourself to a gourmet lunch festive menu and savour seasonal produce with foie gras with beetroot and apple, risotto with cepe and chestnut, capon de bresse with cabbage, gnocchi and black truffle, or creme caramel for dessert.

Location Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh720 per person for five-course Set Menu, Dh600 per person for three-course a la carte menu Timings available from December 16 to 26 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm Conact

3. Brasserie 2.0 Christmas Day Lunch

Christmas Day brunch at Brasserie means an all you can eat buffet with traditional Roast Turkey accompanied with fruity cranberry sauce and live cooking stations. If that’s not enough, dance the afternoon away to Christmas classics played by our live three-piece band.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Dubai Cost Dh450 per person inclusive of unlimited soft beverages. Dh600 per person inclusive of selected house beverages. Dh850 per person inclusive of bubbles Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3165550

4. BiCE Ristorante Christmas Brunch

Join the BiCE family with friends and loved ones and try their specially crafted Christmas menu. Shared starters include a selection of signature plates, from the infamous Buratta cheese to homemade arancini, followed by a pasta course featuring favourite, pappardelle al telefono whilst homemade ricotta & spinach tortelli with creamy truffle sauce & black truffle is made at the live cooking station. Main Courses include whole roasted baby chicken and Italian classic eggplant lasagna, whilst those with a sweet tooth will be found in the dedicated desert buffet corner.

Location BiCE Ristorante, The Beach JBR Cost Dh295 per person for the New Year menu with unlimited soft beverages, Dh395per person with unlimited house beverages, Dh430 per person with celebratory Bubbles, Dh135 for children ages 6 to 12 years Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3182520

5. Bistro des Arts Christmas Brunch

This is a Christmas brunch that breaks away from the typical Dubai brunch scene. The family friendly atmosphere welcomes diners and promises a truly authentic experience, that transports guests to the streets of Paris. Bistro des Arts’ focus is simple; relaxed ambience, delicious food, tasty drinks, and great fun.

Location Address Dubai Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina Cost Dh199 per person for Food Only package, including an unlimited selection from the ‘Social Table’ and one serving from the ‘Cuisine’ and ‘Creperie’, Dh299 per person for Food and Selected Beverages package, including an unlimited selection from the ‘Social Table’ and one serving from the ‘Cuisine’ and ‘Creperie Timings December 25 from 10am to 3pmContact 04 5511576

6. Cafe Belge Christmas Day Brunch

Café Belge and the Sunken Garden will be transformed into an elegant winter wonderland this festive season. Enjoy a festive twist on its classic Belgian cuisine for a magical brunch experience this Christmas day.

Location Ritz Carleton, DIFC, Dubai Cost Dh310 including tea and coffee, Dh490 including house beverages, Dh155 for children ages 6 through 12 years Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3722323

7. Ballaro Christmas Day Brunch

Discover a festive experience at Conrad Dubai this Christmas. Located in the heart of the Emirate’s financial and shopping district, greet the holiday season at Conrad Dubai with a mouth-watering Christmas Day brunch. Experience a magical Christmas getaway by sampling incredible views of Dubai and tucking into authentic festive fare.

Location Conrad Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4447111

8. Copper Dog Christmas Day Brunch

On Christmas Day, families are invite to choose from either an early or late sitting for a delectable three course set menu including Smoked Salmon, Foie Gras, Roast Turkey and Roasted Cod as some of the available options on the festive menu at Cooper Dog. Adding to the already generous culinary offering, Copper Dog are including 3 hours of bottomless selected house beverages

Location Copper Dog, Double Tree Hilton, JBR Cost Dh600 per person Timings December 25 from 12pm to 2pm (1st sitting), 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd sitting) Contact 04 5595355

9. Cabana Christmas Day Brunch

The Christmas brunch at Cabana will offer interactive live cooking stations, a festive food selection, mulled beverage creations and roast turkeys with all the trimmings while enjoying the sweeping views of the surroundings.

LocationThe Address Dubai, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh295 per person, including soft beverages Dh395 per person, including select house beverages, Dh150 for children aged 6-11 years, free children aged 5 years and below Timings December 25 from 12 pm to 4 pm Contact 04 8883444

10. Casa de Tapas Christmas Day Brunch

On Christmas day, Casa de Tapas will offer a brunch made up of traditional Spanish dishes to mark the family holiday.

Location Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost for Dh249 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages, Dh349 including sparkling beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 4161800

11. Ewaan Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy the festive season with a cheerful brunch experience at Ewaan. Tuck into a gourmet brunch featuring traditional and contemporary cuisine and fine beverages, all complemented by the tunes of the live band. Bring the kids because Santa Clause will be paying Ewaan a visit.

Location The Palace Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh550 per person, including soft beverages, Dh700 per person, including house beverages, Dh850 per person, including premium bubbly and house beverages TimingDecember 25 from 1 pm to 4.30pm Contact 04 4287888

12. Firebird Diner Christmas Day Brunch

A spectacular Christmas day brunch await, with a buffet brimming with festive foodie favourites.

Location Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Gate Village, Building 9, DIFC Cost Dh295 per person including soft beverages, Dh495 per person, including house beverages, Dh695 per person including bubbly Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 5060100

13. Geales Christmas Day Lunch

If a truly British Christmas is your thing, head over to Geales for a traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings while you celebrate your special day with the help of their jolly two-piece duo.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Dubai Cost Dh400 per person inclusive of unlimited soft beverages, Dh550 per person inclusive of selected house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3165550

14. Gaucho Christmas Day Brunch

Tis the season to be jolly and relish in the holiday spirit with friends and family. Gaucho is hosting a Christmas themed brunch with special beverages and sweets. They are offering a special set menu with all the trimmings. You also have the option of the a la carte menu.

Location DIFC, Gate 5 Cost Dh380 per person and A la Carte available Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 422 7898

15. Il Capo

Il Capo presents a menu of festive-inspired New York-Italian dishes to share, including a traditional Panettone along with a glass of Italian bubbly.

LocationIl Capo, first floor, The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh395 for food only, Dh495 inclusive of house beverages, Dh545 inclusive of bubblyTimings December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 4355577

16. Level 7 Christmas Day Brunch

Grab friends, family and loved ones and head on down to W Dubai for a feast at Level Seven for the amazingly festive and oh-so-Christmassy Jingle Me Brunch. Dine on fresh seafood cooked in front of your eyes, nutritious salads for those who have had too many minced pies and, of course, a terrific turkey served with all the traditional trimmings. Make sure you leave some room for the Christmas Pud!

Location Level Seven, W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh395 including soft drinks, Dh495 including Hops and Grapes, Dh595 including bubbly Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4355577

17. Latitude at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Delight in cuisine featuring everyone’s festive favourites with all the trimmings at Latitude, as you celebrate this year’s festivities at an iconic location set within lush surroundings and incredible views of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost Dh520 per person, including soft beverages, Dh685 per person, including house beverages, Dh750 per person including bubbly and house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

18. Manava Christmas Day Brunch

Christmas Brunch at Manava is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas. With tables adorned with festive decoration and dishes ready for the whole family to enjoy. The focus during this Christmas meal is the fresh oven roasted Turkey, carved fresh and served with all the traditional trimmings. Seafood enthusiasts will be thrilled by the vast choice of seafood and sushi on offer and vegetarians too will be spoilt for choice with a huge range of meat-free delights. A live trio performance and Sofitel the Palm Christmas Choir will keep all ages entertained while the little ones are spoiled with a kids’ buffet and surprise visitor from the North Pole.

Location Manava, Sofitel the Palm Cost Dh485 including soft beverages, Dh595 including house beverages, per person, Dh260 for young adults aged 12-20, Dh130 for children aged 6-11years and children below 5 years dine complimentary Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 45556600

19. Moana Christmas Day Brunch

Perfect for seafood lovers, Moana’s Christmas Day Special Menu provides the perfect twist on the classic Christmas dinner. Start with a choice of light and tasty shrimp cocktail, crab salad and flavoursome salmon tartar the move on to a festive grilled Atlantic sea bass or a pan seared Norwegian salmon. No festive dinner would be complete without the classic roasted turkey roulade with all the trimmings. Make sure you leave room dessert!

Location Moana,Sofitel the Palm Cost Dh480 per person TimingsDecember 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 45556600

20. Olea Christmas Day Lunch

Indulge in festive delicacies from succulent seafood, generous carving stations to scrumptious rotisserie stations and enchanting desserts. They also have a very special cheese room area that features more than 40 kinds of cheese with a selection from France, Italy and the UK.

Location Olea St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu DhabiCost Dh500 including soft beverages, Dh600 including house beverages, Dh700 including house beverages and bubbly, Dh250 package for children of ages 6 to 12 Timings December25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 02 4988996

21. Nobu Christmas Day Brunch

Celebrate with a sprinkle of uniqueness and a drizzle of fun as you mark the most significant day of this festive season. Savour Nobu specialties such as succulent seafood, beef and sushi at our live stations. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Nobu’s specialty desserts.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh650 per person including selected beverages, Dh385 per person excluding beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 4262626

22. Bread Street Kitchen and Bar Christmas Day Brunch

Indulge in a slice of London this season with a glorious festive celebration at the world-renowned Bread Street Kitchen. Delight in a selection of Gordon Ramsay’s interpretations of modern British cuisine including traditional mains, appetisers and dessert stations as well as a live singer to keep you entertained throughout the festive feast.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh335 including house beverages Timing December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4262626

23. Saffron Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy a sizzling seasonal feast with Saffron’s signature Asian dishes. The delicious cuisine will be complemented by an entertaining musical set presented by the resident DJ. The jolly old man will also be a part of the revelry, so make sure your wish list is prepared.

LocationAtlantis the Palm Cost Dh595 including house beverages Timing December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4262626

24. Maya Christmas Day Brunch

Arriba this Christmas at Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen + Lounge. Savour authentic Mexican cuisine with a whole host of mouth-watering sharing plates with flavours from deep in the heart of Mexico. A two-piece band and DJ will liven up the afternoon and promise to get you dancing.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Dubai Cost Dh350 per person with unlimited soft beverages, Dh500 per person with unlimited house beverages Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3995555

25. Suq Brunch Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy Christmas Day brunch at Suq with loved ones over delicious festive food, live music and special kids activities.

Location Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2Cost Dh495, inclusive of soft beverages, Dh650 inclusive of house beverages, Dh850 inclusive of bubbly, children 0-5 free of charge, 6-12 Dh250, and 12+ full charge TimingsDecember 25 from 1pm to 4pmContact 04 2707777

26. La FarineChristmas Day Brunch

Enjoy a three-course festive menu with a modern French twist at La Farine and savour foie gras lollipops, grilled sea scallops or braised turkey burgundy, accompanied with the Christmas Cafe Gourmand dessert - mini Christmas log, stollen and ginger bread creme brulee.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Cost Dh5290 per personTimings December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 4143000

27. Prime68 Christmas Day Brunch

Start your Christmas day in style with a festive A la carte brunch at Prime68 while enjoying fine cuts, grape, bubbly and panoramic views of the city from the world’s tallest hotel. Beef truffle salami, signature crab cakes, josper oven grilled tenderloin from the carvery cart are some of the menu highlights, as well as an oyster station and the festive dessert options which include mini stollens, whoopee pies, hot chocolate shooters, egg nog and Christmas plum pudding.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Cost Dh650 Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4143000

28. Ruya Dubai Christmas Day Brunch

Spoil yourselves with friends and family as you enjoy a festive themed brunch. Delve in delicious themed dishes, merry beverages and gifts for the children complete with cheerful crackers.

Location Grosvenor House Hotel, Tower 1, Dubai MarinaCost Dh225 per person Timings 11.00am to 4.00pm Contact 04 3999123

29. Na3Na3 Christmas Day Brunch

Indulge in a festive feast at Na3Na3 this Christmas. Delight in a delectable buffet that provides you with an international banquet to complement your celebrations. Savour a buffet featuring classic favourites such as a traditional turkey with all the trimmings and a festive log as Santa Claus makes a special appearance.Children also receive complimentary access to Qix Club

Location The Address Dubai, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh295 per person, including soft beverages Dh395 per person, including select house beverages, Dh150 for children aged 6-11 years, free children aged 5 years and below Timings December 25 from 12 pm to 4 pm Contact 04 4388888

30. Ranches Restaurant Christmas Day Brunch

Rediscover a taste of tradition on the most wonderful day of the year. Indulge in turkey and all the trimmings from a delectable buffet, pull a cracker or two with your loved ones and embrace the festive merriments. Santa Clause will be making an appearance and handing out presents to all the kids.

Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club Cost MemberDh295 per person, Dh150 per Child, Non-member Dh345 per person Dh170 per child Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3607935

31. Palermo Christmas Day Brunch

Rock around the festive tree at Palermo. Surrounded by your closest family and friends at the most wonderful time of the year, discover a traditional spread complete with live cooking stations and all the trimmings. See the magic in the eyes of your children as they enjoy pony rides, a bouncy castle and plenty of other festive entertainment.

Location Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club Cost Dh375 per person including soft beverages, Dh475 per person including house beverages, Dh110 per child aged 6-11 years, free for children aged 5 years and below Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3627880

32. Palm Grill

This Christmas, Palm Grill brings a uniquely indulgent festive brunch, to its stunning beachfront location, for those looking for a more relaxed scene this is the ultimate festive celebration. Tuck into a feast of the BBQ grilled seafood and meat, while enjoying live entertainment and the 180 degree views of the Arabian Gulf.

Location Ritz Carlton Dubai Cost Dh650per person, including house beverages, Dh1095per person, including bubbly, Dh350 for children TimingsDecember 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3186150

33. Ronda Locatelli Christmas Day Brunch

Get transported to a charming and romantic Italian town as the sights and smells at Ronda Locatelli fill you with holiday cheer. Chef Locatelli’s team has created a special set menu for the occasion complete with the Italian season’s most delicious favourites.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh190 excluding beverages for 3 courses, Dh240 excluding beverages for 4 courses (A la carte menu available) Timing December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 4262626

34. Rhodes W1 Christmas Day Lunch

Rhodes W1, headed by legendary Chef Gary Rhodes, is serving up a festive set menu, boasting traditional, wholesome dishes.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh450 per person with unlimited soft beverages, Dh580 per person with unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 317 6000

35. Sufra Christmas Day Brunch

The festive Brunch will give you and your loved ones a feast for the eyes, with joyous treats and International specialties.

LocationHyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Cost Dh250 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dh350 inclusive of house beverages, children below 6 dine for free and children aged between 6-12 dine at 50 per cent when accompanied by a paying adult Timings December 25from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3172222

36. Sloane’s Christmas Day Lunch

Sloane’s is serving up Christmas favourites, including roasted turkey with all the trimmings, lashings of fresh seafood, soups, salads and much more. There will also be a whole host of kids' activities on offer and an exclusive appearance by the man in red himself.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh450 per person with unlimited soft beverages, Dh600 per person with unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 317 6000

37. Social by Heinz Beck Christmas Day Brunch

Three Starred Michelin Chef Heinz Beck has innovatively designed a menu that will interpret classic festive cuisine in a modern Italian way. The relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere will make for an ideal setting to enjoy a celebratory meal on Christmas day.

Location Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Dubai, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh450 including soft beverages, Dh650 including house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 8182222

38. St Regis Christmas Day Brunch

Celebrate the most magical day of the year at the St Regis Dubai with two festive brunches to choose from at Le Patio and Brasserie Quartier. A grand buffet of signature festive specialties will be on offer including oysters and smoked salmon, a live carving station and a vast selection of traditional trimmings, accompanied by the smooth sounds of a live jazz band add festive fervour to the occasion.

Location Brasserie Quartier and Le Patio Cost Dh495 including soft beverages, Dh695 including house beverages, Dh895 including premium bubbly Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 4355577

39. Ting Irie Christmas Day Brunch

Indulge in a true Christmas Day Jamaican experience with an elaborate family style set menu filled to the brim with the finest delicacies from the Caribbean that comes with all the festivities and decorations you could ask for.

Location Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh295 per person, free for children under 7 Timings December 25 all day Contact 04 5575601

40. Turquoiz Christmas Day Lunch

For a more relaxed celebration, a mouth-watering BBQ brunch menu is on offer at Turquoiz for guests, in a captivating atmosphere with sensational Ibiza tunes by the resident DJ.

Location Turquoiz, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu DhabiCost Dh400including soft beverages, Dh500 including house beverages, Dh600 including house beverages and bubbly, Dh200 package for children of ages 6 to 12 Timings December25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 02 4988996

41. The Eatery

On Christmas Day diners can enjoy a festive buffet at The Eatery which includes roasted turkey, lamb, beef, salmon steaks, log cakes and other holiday favourites. The buffet will also feature smoked duck breast, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce. Make sure you stay for dessert to have some tasty Christmas stollen, pudding, passion fruit cheese cake as well as fresh sliced fruits.

Location Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh95 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dh150 per person inclusive of house beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 5013115

42. The Ivy Christmas Day Brunch

The Ivy will pull out all the stops this festive season as the iconic British restaurant celebrates its final Christmas in Dubai. Indulge in the heralded Festive Ivy Brunch with three seating’s at 11.30am, 4pm and 8.30pm, with live music throughout the day.

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh299 for children aged 4-12 years,Dh599 including soft beverages, Dh849 including house beverages, Dh949 including sparkling wine and fine grape, Dh1,199 including bubbly Timings December 25 at 11.30am from 4pm and 8.30pm Contact 04 3198767

43. The Gulf Lawn and Caravan

Brunch on the lawn has become a festive favorite across the city. Enjoy a sophisticated Christmas lunch on the lawns and terrace of Caravan. Feast on festive favorites from the sumptuous buffet while sipping on unlimited beverages, enjoy the live music and all the while, taking in the magic of the beautifully landscaped gardens with views of the sea.

Location Ritz Carlton Dubai Cost Dh650per person, including house beverages, Dh1095per person, including bubbly, Dh350 for children TimingsDecember 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3186150

44. Villa Beach Christmas Day Brunch

Create precious memories with family and friends over a lavish festive dinner at beachfront Villa Beach. Embrace the season with traditional Christmas dinner offering a contemporary barbecue-style buffet with a spread of indulgent Christmas themed fare.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost Dh500 per person including soft beverages, Dh750 per person including house beverages Timings December 25 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Contact 04 4068719

45. Waldorf Astoria Christmas Day Brunch

The Waldorf Astoria Christmas day brunch will feature a selection of international cuisines and holiday classics catering to guests with discerning tastes. Included are also the Waldorf Astoria signature dishes such as the red velvet cake, Waldorf salad and a wide variety of festive delicacies. Live music with resident guitarist will entertain you as you dine. Fun packed kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy. Santa Claus, will make his appearance at 4:00pm.

Location Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Dubai, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh450 inclusive of soft beverages Dh650 inclusive of house beverages Dh750 bubbly package Dh225 for children 6-12 years old Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 8182222

46. Yalumba Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy a delicious festive themed all you can eat brunch. The recently refurbished Yalumba features a rustic, Australian country feel and the food is modern eclectic cuisine with a unique blend of flavours from the East and West. This award-winning brunch will offer a spectacular display of festive fare that will remind you of Christmas at home. Once the brunch is done, children below 12 years are welcome to join the Kids’ Club located at Jules Bar free of charge.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh599 including house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 7022455

47. Yuan Christmas Day Brunch

Feeling a little adventurous this festive season? Take your loved ones out for an unconventional festive meal at Yuan and enjoy the Chinese tradition of drinking tea while eating dim sum. Indulge in a selection of dim sum, salads, Chinese noodles and rice. Finish off with a traditional Chinese desserts, served with the finest selections of free flowing teas and refreshing beverages.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh218 including soft beverages, Dh388 including house beverages Timing December 25 from 11.30am to 3.30pm Contact 04 4262626

48. Seafire Christmas Day Brunch

No festive meal is complete without a traditional and sumptuous roast. Tuck into this delicious seasonal favourite at Seafire, where roast beef and other succulent cuts of meat will feature as the centerpieces of the holiday table during this Christmas day Seafire roast lunch.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh395 including a welcome beverage Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4262626

49. Zheng He’s Christmas Day Brunch

The journey to the Ming Dynasty continues during the festive season. Celebrate Christmas while enjoying a quintessential oriental experience with family and friends at Zheng He’s.

Location Mina A Salam Hotel Cost Dh495 per person including soft beverages, Dh595 per person including house beverages, Dh750 per person including Bubbly Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

50. 360 Christmas day 180 Brunch

360 will be hosting a la carte and festive specials brunch in the afternoon followed by a live DJ to dance throughout the night from 6 pm onwards.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Dh450 including house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm followed by a festive party from 6pm to 3am Contact 04 4068741