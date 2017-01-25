5 Turkish restaurants to try in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

1. Alafiya Turkish

Forks at the ready folks. Dig into some delicately cooked lamb tikka at the Alfiya Turkish on Al Khalidiya 1 St. Fancy a little vegetable? Try the okra with meat for your one-pot dose of deliciousness. Call 02-665 9744.

Dubai

2. Turkish Village Restaurant & Cafe

Committed to offering you an authentic feel of the country’s offerings, this Jumeirah Beach Road-based cafe has dishes from across Turkey. From Kuzu Tandir Pilavli, lamb tandoor and rice, to Tuzda Tavuk, chicken covered in a hard salt dome and baked in a traditional wood oven, this eatery is a great start to your culinary journey to the land. Call 04 344 9955.

3. Kaftan Turkish Cuisine & Fine Art

Book yourself a table outside at this Umm Suqeim-based eatery and enjoy delicious mezze while Burj Al Arab sits in the foreground. Try the breakfast here for an early morning treat. Call 04 338 9688.

4. Yildiz Saray

Head to Al Maktoum Street, opposite Metropolitan Hotel, for an authentic bite into Turkish fare, at a reasonable price. Enjoy an evening of shisha along with soups, salads and kababs at Yildiz Saray. Call 04 252 2142.

5. Tike Taste of Istanbul

Make the most out of winter by heading to this store. Chomp into some Citir beyti and Iskender Kebab when you take a break from all the Beach has to offer, and don’t forget to sip on some Turkish tea. Call 600 545540.

6. Kosebasi

One of our favourite casual Turkish eateries, Kosebasi is a perfect place to celebrate Turkish National Day this weekend. Head over to The Walk JBR and enjoy the Eastern Mediterranean cuisine and tasty Anatolian delicacies. We can’t wait to sink our teeth into their amazing Turkish kebabs. Call 04 4393788