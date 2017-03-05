5 Dubai restaurants with views

1. Shimmers

Right under the stars at Madinat Jumeirah is Shimmers Dubai. Known for its seafood, mouth-watering wood-fired pizzas and beverages, the breezy beach inspired restaurant lets you chill out with the ‘WOW’ views of the beach and the Burj Al Arab. With lit-up palm trees everywhere, this family-friendly outdoor restaurant will let tourists enjoy the lounge chairs and beanbag seating on the sandy and windy open space.

Location Mina Al Salam, Pool and beach Timings 12pm-12.30am, daily Contact 04 4323232

2. La Cantine du Faubourg

When you head down to La Cantine, you'll really enjoy the stunning garden terrace of this Parisian restaurant. The funky and yet sophisticated restaurant cum art gallery, owned by French sculptors and artists, focuses on music, sound, image, art and food to excite the diners’ senses. It gives the views of the glittering Dubai skyline and the glimmering sunset overlooking DIFC.

Location Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2 Timings 12pm to 2am Contact 04 3527105

3. Karma Kafe

This restaurant in the intimate corner of Souk Al Bahar with the picturesque views of the grand Dubai Fountain should be on your top Dubai restaurant to-go list. Guests will enjoy a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, Pan Asian Cuisine, seafood and delicious flavours from all over the globe combined with great music. The outdoor terrace and seating area provide views of the Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa and beyond.

Location Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Burj Khalifa Timings 3pm to 1am Contact 04 4230909

4. Pierchic

Pierchic is a must-visit to anyone who lives or is visiting Dubai. The vast seafood restaurant is in a stunning location. The Arabian-inspired restaurant is built on its own private wooden pier along the shores of Al Qasr Beach. Its glowing blue-lit lounge add to its ocean appeal along with its enchanting big chandeliers that shine like jellyfish. Each lighting feature is made out of pieces of crystals placed inside a huge fishnet that creates a cozy feel. Guests can also dine al fresco, away from the busy sounds and lights of the city, in its time-tested wooden deck and walls with direct views of the Burj Al Arab.

Location Al Qasr Hotel Timings 12pm to11pm Contact 04 3666730

5. At.Mosphere

The peak of fine dining can be experienced 422 metres from the ground. At.Mostphere is on Level 122 of Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. This is where guests can enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea or dinner and live music where the menu features a wide range of contemporary European dishes, steaks, wagyu tenderloins and oysters. Definitely a must-try during one's lifetime.

Location Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai Timings 12.30pm to11.30pm Contact 04 8883828