4 tacos you have to try at Eat the World DXB

Cause there ain’t no party like a #TacoTuesday party

Image Credit: Instagram.com/ The Peached Tortilla
 

The UAE’s leading food festival Etisalat Presents Eat The World DXB is back this month, and we’ve rounded up the top four tacos you have to try at Eat the World DXB to get you in the taco zone.

1. Pad Thai Tacos

 

Who? The Peached Tortilla

A fresh and fun take on the take-away favourite, this healthy dish takes the essential elements of Pad Thai – think marinated chicken, a nutty sauce, green onion and lime - but then swap the rice noodles for soft, corn tortillas. The best bit? This renowned US food truck is bringing them to Eat The World DXB!

2. Ox Tongue Bracos

 

Who? The Roadery

Forget chicken and beef – UK-based foodies The Roadery elevate the humble taco to whole new heights with their perfectly posh take on the staple. Think crispy sous vide ox tongue served with clementine salsa, pickles, fresh mint yoghurt plus their signature blackberry hot sauce, it all comes wrapped up in delicious van baked flatbread.

3. Catfish Tacos

 

Who? Chef Syrena Johnson

Get transported to the summertime beaches of Baja California with these fusion catfish tacos that come lightly dusted authentic Mexican spices and fried lightly on the stove. Add to that creamy avocado and crunchy coleslaw and it’s what taco dreams are made of.

4. Carne Asada Soft Tacos

 

Who? Taqado Mexican Kitchen

A UAE institution, you don’t want to miss Taqado’s tempting beef tacos that come filled with sour cream, pickled red onions and coriander. Light spices give them a subtle yet noticeable kick

