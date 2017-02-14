3 Dubai restaurants with Aquarium views

Al Mahara

Housed in the iconic white sail hotel, the walls of this fine-dining option consist of an aquarium filled with brightly coloured fish. This is definitely a special occasion spot. Their menu includes phenomenal dishes like poached tsarskaya oyster, Alaskan king crab and foie gras ravioli.

Location Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim Timing 12.30-3pm and 7pm-midnight, daily Contact 04 301 7600

Rainforest Cafe

Not all restaurants with an aquarium view are fine dining, in fact, this is a firmly family restaurant – a typical diner menu is overshadowed by the interior, which is a “simulated” rainforest, complete with fake thunder, faux lightning and mechanical animals like crocodiles and elephants. And, unlike any rainforest in the world, this one leads on to one of the largest aquariums in the world; with one of the cafe’s walls being the tank of the Dubai Mall behemoth.

Location The Dubai Mall Timing 8am-midnight, daily Tel 04 330 8515

Ossiano

The seafood restaurant with stunning views of the Atlantis Hotel's Ambassador Lagoon right from your table. The menu includes signature creations such as the olive oil poached trout served with kimchee emulsion and pomme souffles. Atlantis, The Palm also offers the opportunity for people to propose to a loved one through a sign in the Aquarium, where divers can hold your request on an underwater sign. (Cost on application)

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626