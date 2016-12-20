17 amazing Christmas dinners in the UAE

Celebrate this festive season with family and friends at our top picks on where to spend Christmas Day inthe UAE.

1. Christmas Day Dinner at Brasserie 2.0

The festive dinner at Brasserie 2.0 includes a delicious selection of international cuisine, a fresh seafood station, sushi and a two-piece duo providing the entertainment.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Dubai Cost Dh450 per person inclusive of unlimited soft beverages. Dh600 per person inclusive of selected house beverages. Dh850 per person inclusive of bubbles Timings December 25 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 3165550

2. Ossiano

Enjoy gifts from the sea. Get together with all your favourite people and enjoy a unique dinner surrounded by the breathtaking views of the Ambassador Lagoon and its captivating ocean life, as you indulge in a seafood set menu with Mediterranean influences. Salha and the Million Dollar Band will ensure you are entertained all evening long.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh995 per person Timings December 25 from 7pm to 11:30pm Contact 4 426 2626

3. Catch Dubai

Enjoy an A La Carte menu filled with delicious meals including a Black Snapper ‘en papillote’ with winter mushrooms, roasting fingerling potato, oven-dried tomatoes and baby fennel; or Roasted goose, foie gras stuffing, coconut sweet potato and roasted Brussel sprouts.

Location Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost varies Timings December 25 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 3571755

4. Cipriani

Enjoy a home away from home at Cipriani for an unforgettable dinner in a beautifully decorated venue with a live tree and a special visit from Santa Claus himself! The menu includes homemade veal tortellini with cream, oven roasted Christmas turkey with chestnuts and traditional Italian Christmas dessert Panettone with mascarpone sauce or a vanilla meringue.

Location DIFC Gate 6 Cost Dh320 per person Timings December 25 from 6pm to 12am Contact 04 3470003

5. Trader Vic’s

Experience a truly merry Christmas night with family and friends at Trader Vic’s Christmas dinner. Enjoy a specially designed 3 course Christmas menu in addition to the spectacular a la carte menu.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh298 per person Timings December 25 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 3665646

6. BAZXAR

Bazxar is offering a three course festive menu with all the trimmings including sauteed Brussel sprouts, roasted acorn squash, buttermilk mash, cranberry sauce, hearty turkey stuffing and the crown jewel of the feast, a succulent roasted honey glazed turkey. To finish the meal off, seasonal sweets include pumpkin cheese cake and chestnut mousse with berry jelly.

Location Bazxar, Precinct Building 4, DIFC Cost Dh300 per person Timings December25 from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 3551111

7. Garden

Revel in exotic Peruvian festivities with a delectable four-course menu, offering unique options to choose from. This Christmas Eve dinner is perfect for sharing with your loved ones.

LocationJW Marriott Marquis HotelCostDh280Timings December 25 from 6pm to 12pmContact04 4143000

8. Kitchen 6

Indulge in a lavish festive spread of international dishes with family and friends at Kitchen 6. Known for its family-friendly ambience, the restaurant provides a perfect holiday celebration.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Cost Dh500Timings December 25 from 6pm to 11pm Contact 04 4143000

9. Social by Heinz Beck

Tantalise your taste buds and indulge in a curated Italian festive menu by Chef Heinz Beck. A unique culinary approach that is a dining experience for the senses.

Location Waldorf Astoria Hotel Cost Dh450 including soft beverages, Dh650 including house beverages Timings December 25 from 7pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 8182222

10. Ewaan

Enjoy the real taste of the season with a wonderland of festivities at Ewaan. A festive buffet featuring traditional roasts, pies, pastries and more, complemented by exquisite beverages will surely put you in a festive mood. Ewaan is perfect for the children, since Santa Clause will be paying a visit.

Location The Palace Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh295 per person, including soft beverages, Dh395 per person, including house beverages Timings December 25 from 7 pm to 12am Contact 04 4287888

11. Teatro

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas with family and friends. Delight in a spread of Christmas favorites from their special exquisite festive menu or choose to dine a la carte.

Location Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi Cost Dh175 per person for a 2 course meal, Dh230 per person for a 3 course meal Timings December 25 from 7pm to 1am Contact 02 6573320

12. Villa Beach

Create festive memories with family and friends over a lavish dinner at the beachfront Villa Beach. Embrace the season with a traditional Christmas three-course gourmet set menu with a spread of indulgences.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost Dh425 per person including a glass of sparkling grape Timings December 25 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 4068719

13. Carnevale At Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Carnevale will bring the rich flavours and scents of Italy to Jumeirah Beach with their special Christmas dishes alongside the usual menu. The restaurant exudes classical European style and offers all the charm and warm sociability you might find in a bustling Milanese Trattoria, a perfect venue to celebrate Christmas.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various Timings December 25 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 4068719

14. Naya

A different festive experience to add to your Christmas Day agenda, North Indian restaurant Naya offers bold flavours with buttered curries and an essence of India. With a recommended Christmas menu that moves away from roast dining, enjoy spices and vibrant aromas this Christmas at Naya.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various Timings December 25 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 4068719

15. Tortuga

Celebrate the festive season surrounded by family and friends as you enjoy the flavours of Mexico in the relaxed atmosphere.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various Timings December 25 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 4068719

16. Nineteen

Celebrate with family and friends in an Italian style eatery featuring a luscious Italian buffet, pleasant dining environment and various entertainment activities for kids. The Mediterranean inspired decor and scrumptious cuisine will set the tone for a true festive vibe.

Location The Address Montgomerie Dubai Cost Dh245 per person Timings 25 December 2016from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 390 5600

17. Rang Mahal

Discover a touch of Indian tradition fused with contemporary flair of Michelin-starred Chef Atul Kochhar. Indulge in an enticing festive set menu in the opulent and atmospheric setting of Rang Mahal.

Location JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Cost Dh250Timings December 25 from 6pm to 12am Contact 04 4143000