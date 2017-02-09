10 facts you didn't know about pizza from Eat The World DXB

Think you know pizza? Well think again. As the world prepares to observe National Pizza Day day (it's today!) we spoke to Eat the World DXB to unearth some fun facts that you didn’t know about your favourite food.

1. Who invented pizza?

Legend has it that the trusty pizza was created by baker Raffaele Esposito from Naples, who was called upon to make the dish for Italian King Umberto I and Queen Margherita when they visited the city in 1889.It simply comprised fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese and basil, and is still know as Pizza Margherita today. Esposito, we salute you.

2. A world record

In May 2016, 250 chefs in Naples collaborated to create a 1,853.88 metre long Neapolitan pizza, which now holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest pizza. The recipe included 2,000kg flour, 1,600kg tomatoes, 2,000kg fiord latte cheese and 200 litres olive oil.

3. A pizza expo?

There is an official expo for pizza which is held in Las Vegas. See you there?

4. Pizza and math

There is also a mathematical theorem named after pizza. It’s called the Pizza theorem.

5. Weird pizza habits

The Japanese put mayo on their pizza. We’re not too sure how we feel about this.

6. A pizza organisation

There’s an actual organisation that verifies true Neapolitan pizza around the world. The ‘Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana’ has set specific rules that must be followed if a pizzeria is going to call its product authentic Neapolitan. For example, it must be baked by hand in a wood-fired, domed oven pizza.

7. Random Pizza fact

The outer edge is called the ‘cornicione’. Pronounced ‘cor-nee-cho-nay’, and much more sophisticated than ‘crust’ (which is actually the name for the base that the toppings are added to), throw this word around to impress your friends.

8. The biggest pizza fan in the world

You won’t find anyone who loves pizza more than a man called Romanian Cristian Dumitru, who once ate 200 pounds of pizza in a single week back in 2006.

9. And the most popular topping is...

The most popular topping is pepperoni, and in the US it appears on approximately 36 per cent of pizzas.

10. The meaning behind the word

No-one actually knows that the world ‘pizza’ means. There are alleged meanings in every language, yet no universal etymology to be agreed on.