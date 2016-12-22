10 Christmas Day brunches to meet Santa Claus in Dubai

1. Ewaan Christmas Day Brunch (and Dinner)

Enjoy the real taste of the season with a wonderland of festivities at Ewaan. A festive buffet featuring traditional roasts, pies, pastries and more, complemented by exquisite beverages will surely put you in a festive mood. Ewaan is perfect for the children, since Santa Clause will be paying a visit for both Christmas Day brunch and dinner.

Location The Palace Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dinner: Dh295 per person, including soft beverages, Dh395 per person, including house beverages, Brunch: Dh550 per person, including soft beverages, Dh700 per person, including house beverages, Dh850 per person, including premium bubbly and house beverages Timings December 25 from 1 pm to 4.30pm, December 25 from 7 pm to 12am Contact 04 4287888

2. Latitude Christmas Day Brunch

Delight in cuisine featuring everyone’s festive favourites with all the trimmings at Latitude, as you celebrate this year’s festivities at an iconic location set within lush surroundings and incredible views of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost Dh520 per person, including soft beverages, Dh685 per person, including house beverages, Dh750 per person including bubbly and house beverages Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 4323232

3. Manava Christmas Day Brunch

Christmas Brunch at Manava is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas. With tables adorned with festive decoration and dishes ready for the whole family to enjoy. The focus during this Christmas meal is the fresh oven roasted Turkey, carved fresh and served with all the traditional trimmings. Seafood enthusiasts will be thrilled by the vast choice of seafood and sushi on offer and vegetarians too will be spoilt for choice with a huge range of meat-free delights. A live trio performance and Sofitel the Palm Christmas Choir will keep all ages entertained while the little ones are spoiled with a kids’ buffet and surprise visitor from the North Pole.

Location Manava, Sofitel the Palm Cost Dh485 including soft beverages, Dh595 including house beverages, per person, Dh260 for young adults aged 12-20, Dh130 for children aged 6-11years and children below 5 years dine complimentary Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 45556600

4. Saffron Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy a sizzling seasonal feast with Saffron’s signature Asian dishes. The delicious cuisine will be complemented by an entertaining musical set presented by the resident DJ. The jolly old man will also be a part of the revelry, so make sure your wish list is prepared.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh595 including house beverages Timing December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4262626

5. Suq Brunch Christmas Day Brunch

Enjoy Christmas Day brunch at Suq with loved ones over delicious festive food, live music and special kids activities. Santa makes a special appearance.

Location Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2 Cost Dh495, inclusive of soft beverages, Dh650 inclusive of house beverages, Dh850 inclusive of bubbly, children 0-5 free of charge, 6-12 Dh250, and 12+ full charge Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 2707777

6. Ranches Restaurant Christmas Day Brunch

Rediscover a taste of tradition on the most wonderful day of the year. Indulge in turkey and all the trimmings from a delectable buffet, pull a cracker or two with your loved ones and embrace the festive merriments. Santa Clause will be making an appearance and handing out presents to all the kids.

Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club Cost Member Dh295 per person, Dh150 per Child, Non-member Dh345 per person Dh170 per child Timings December 25 from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3607935

7. Palermo Christmas Day Brunch

Rock around the festive tree at Palermo. Surrounded by your closest family and friends at the most wonderful time of the year, discover a traditional spread complete with live cooking stations and all the trimmings. See the magic in the eyes of your children as they enjoy pony rides, a bouncy castle and plenty of other festive entertainment.

Location Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club Cost Dh375 per person including soft beverages, Dh475 per person including house beverages, Dh110 per child aged 6-11 years, free for children aged 5 years and below Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 3627880

8. Sloane’s Christmas Day Lunch

Sloane’s is serving up Christmas favourites, including roasted turkey with all the trimmings, lashings of fresh seafood, soups, salads and much more. There will also be a whole host of kids' activities on offer and an exclusive appearance by the man in red himself.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh450 per person with unlimited soft beverages, Dh600 per person with unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 25 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 04 317 6000

9. Waldorf Astoria Christmas Day Brunch

The Waldorf Astoria Christmas day brunch will feature a selection of international cuisines and holiday classics catering to guests with discerning tastes. Included are also the Waldorf Astoria signature dishes such as the red velvet cake, Waldorf salad and a wide variety of festive delicacies. Live music with resident guitarist will entertain you as you dine. Fun packed kids’ activities will keep the little ones busy. Santa Claus, will make his appearance at 4:00pm.

Location Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah Dubai, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh450 inclusive of soft beverages Dh650 inclusive of house beverages Dh750 bubbly package Dh225 for children 6-12 years old Timings December 25 from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 8182222

10. Level 7 Christmas Day Brunch

Grab friends, family and loved ones and head on down to W Dubai for a feast at Level Seven for the amazingly festive and oh-so-Christmassy Jingle Me Brunch. Dine on fresh seafood cooked in front of your eyes, nutritious salads for those who have had too many minced pies and, of course, a terrific turkey served with all the traditional trimmings. Make sure you leave some room for the Christmas Pud! Santa Claus will make a special appearance and bring little presents for the kids.

Location Level Seven, W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh395 including soft drinks, Dh495 including Hops and Grapes, Dh595 including bubbly Timings December 25 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 4355577