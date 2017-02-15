Ajman fish market: Haggling with the friendly fishmongers
With a huge array of fresh fish and seafood for sale, Ajman's bustling Fish Market is popular with visitors and locals alike. Haggling with the friendly fishmongers is standard here
Worldwide release of �John Carter� in 2012
A whale shark, biggest of fishes, hangs out with small fry off the northern tip of the Yucat�n Peninsula. Central America's Mesoamerican Reef is half the length of its famous Australian counterpart but in many ways more remarkable.