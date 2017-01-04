Mobile
Things to do in UAE on January 4

Ladies Night, Winterfest and an amazing sports festival, your to do list for today

Image Credit: Mpremiere Facebook
 

PICK OF THE DAY

Leonid Agutin and The Esperanto Band

The musician, poet and composer will perform at the New Year Tent, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The evening starts with Evgeniy Morozov’s quartet and include surprises including a diamond fashion show and raffle draw. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets Dh350 and Dh550. More at mpremiere.com

What to do in Abu Dhabi


Register for Bike Track Day happening on Friday. An opportunity to receive coaching and technical tips from qualified instructors to improve your riding technique and ride your own motorbike on the Yas Marina Circuit. From Dh650. More at yasmarinacircuit.com.

Liwa Sports Festival, uphill sand drag race, bikes flat drag race, freestyle drift, sand sandboarding, camping, bike riding in sand dunes and more, at Moreeb Dune, Abu Dhabi. Today, sand drag race for bikes at 7pm. More at agsc.ae.

Winterfest, witness professional figure skaters, interactive session with Bjorn the polar bear, ballerina snow globe dancers and the parks characters Berto and Khalil, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, until January 7.

Register for Wadi Adventure Race (Dh275-325)taking place on January 14 and ADCB Zayed Sports City Run (Dh100-160) happening on January 13. At premiere online.com.

What to do in Dubai

Industry Night with DJ Namto at Movida, Nassima Royal Hotel. Free beverages for women from 10pm-1am. Doors open at 10pm.
Register for Standard Chartered Marathon 2017 taking place on January 20 in the shadow of Burj Al Arab, it includes a 4km fun run, 10km road race and 42.5km marathon. More at dubaimarathon.org.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Live Jazz Wednesday, smooth and soulful live jazz and neo soul in the Garden Terrace, Jean Georges Dubai. Four course tasting menu paired with sommelier selections for Dh415.

Share Your Memories, Share Your Toys, children are invited to bring in an old or new toy to donate for underpriviledged children, at Kidzania, 10am-10pm daily, until Saturday.

Epic New Year Concerts - Faydee at Rixos The Palm Dubai. Tickets from Dh100 includes one beverage. Doors open at 6pm. Tomorrow, DJ Mahmut Orhan (Dh150) performs and on Friday Romanian singer Inna takes the stage (Dh200).
Line / Khat, a solo exhibition by Golnaz Fathi that explores the the realtionship between experimental calligraphic mark-making and non-traditional mediums, at The Third Line Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until January 28.

Carpet & Art Oasis, themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

The Italian Extravaganza, an acrobatic dance act with a Venetian carnival atmosphere, combining iconic costumes with Italian music, dancing, acrobatic balance and a thematic masquerade, at Mercato, until Saturday.
SHARJAH

Monte Carlo Circus, acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

Winter Festival, snowy landscape designed to impart a Scandinavian wintry feel, at Al Majaz Waterfront Park. Ice-rink, frosty decorations, snow-tubing, inflatable maze and falling snow four times a day for one minute. From 5-11pm, until Saturday.

