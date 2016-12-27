Mobile
Things to do in UAE on December 27

Swing to jazz classics or attend a reality vs illusion presentation

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

PICK OF THE DAY

Vandalye

Don’t miss the band’s last show of 2016 at Stereo Arcade, The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, JBR, 9.30pm. Two free beverages for women from 8-11pm. Call 052-6182424 / 800-STEREO.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Winterland Carnival, snow park that will feature a snowball fight zone and other activities, traditional carnival funfair games and rides, market for local crafts and food trucks while roaming performers will entertain guests, at du Forum, Yas Island. 4-11pm, until Friday and from 4pm-00.30am on Saturday. Free entry.

Discover the Golden era of Jazz with Swing Deluxe, the Parisian band will entertain with swing, gypsy jazz, Russian cabaret and classics from the 1930s to 1950s, at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, until Thursday. Dh325 with soft beverages and Dh450 with house beverages excluding taxes, 7-10.30pm. Call 02-8862088.

Winterfest, witness professional figure skaters, interactive session with Bjorn the polar bear, ballerina snow globe dancers and the parks characters Berto and Khalil, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, until January 7. The seasonal market will also include winter treats and gifts. More at ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

Winter Celebrations at Marina Mall, until Saturday. Winter-themed village, snow globes, interactive activities and more.

Open Mic Night, Uptown performs a warm up set, then open mic begins at 8pm, at Jazz@Pizza Express, The Hub, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. Dh99 for a bottomless glass of beverages from 7pm to midnight, house beverage Dh20 from 4-7pm. Call 02-4447752.

Al Dhafra Camel Festival, heritage activities, cultural programmes, local traditions and prizes worth Dh35 million, at Madinat Zayed, Western region, until Thursday. Today, Dates Packaging Competition, arbitration and results at 10am. More at aldhafrafestival.ae.

Dubai

Dubai Shopping Festival, discounts, cultural shows and performances, raffle draws, gold & jewellery promotions, fashion, markets and more, across the city. For complete calendar and daily events, go to visitdubai.com.

Censored Tuesdays with Scottie B and Skinnyloop, party with clowns, freaks, fire eaters, sword swallowers at Cirque Le Soir, The Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. Call 050-9955400.

Is Reality an Illusion?, a presentation by Magician Preba, audiences will experience a look into the mysteries of the mind and get a chance to ask questions such as ‘Can magic and reality co-exist?’ and ‘What does magic have to do with our daily lives?’ at Nadi Al Quoz, Alserkal Avenue, 6.30-8pm. Free, rsvp to nadi.al.quoz@gmail.com.

Lock Stock & Lipstick ladies night, women get three free beverages from 6pm-1am. At Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium Hotel Tecom. Call 04-9149195.

Go Geisha Ladies Night, women get three free beverages from 6pm-1am at Asia Asia, Pier 7. Call 04-2765900.

Monroe Night featuring DJs Stylez and Keza, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel. Doors open at 10pm. Call 050-9545000.

Peter Pan, magic adventure told in classic British pantomime style, at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. Last day. Tickets from Dh140, at ductac.org.

Winter Garden Market, festive treats, shopping, music and activities, at Versailles Garden, St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 3-9pm, until December 31.

