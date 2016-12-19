Things to do in UAE on December 20

PICK OF THE DAY

Fun Off The Fairways

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship village is back with events, activities, fashion and competitions. Kids can learn the fundamentals of golf, while golfers of all abilities can brush up on their skills. Tennis and rugby have dedicated zones, where guests can learn from tennis legend Tim Henman and rugby player Brian O’Driscoll. Ladies Day returns on Friday for the annual Best Dressed Competition. Wear Red Day for a chance to win prizes happens on Saturday. At Abu Dhabi Golf Club, until Thursday. Dh50 for a daily pass, available at ticketmaster.ae. Guests staying at any Abu Dhabi hotel over the championship period enter free.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Winterfest, witness professional figure skaters, interactive session with Bjorn the polar bear, ballerina snow globe dancers and the parks characters Berto and Khalil, at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, until January 7. The seasonal market will also includ winter treats and gifts. More at ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

Winter Celebrations at Marina Mall, until December 31. Santa’s corner, winter-themed village, snow globes, interactive activities and more.

Open Mic Night, Uptown performs a warm up set, then open mic begins at 8pm, at Jazz@Pizza Express, The Hub, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. Dh99 for a bottomless glass of beverages from 7pm to midnight, house beverage Dh20 from 4-7pm. Call 02-4447752.

Al Dhafra Camel Festival, heritage activities, cultural programmes, local traditions and prizes worth Dh35 million, at Madinat Zayed, Western region, until December 29. More at aldhafrafestival.ae.

Things to do in Dubai

Monroe Night featuring DJs Stylez and Keza, this week’s giveaway include diamond watches from the luxury brand Balmain. At Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel. Free beverages for women. Doors open at 10pm. Call 050-9545000.

Blind Dragon Ladies Night, every Tuesday. Women get a free hair style from celebrity hairdresser Rossano Ferretti, four free beverages and 50 per cent off the food menu, at Blind Dragon, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, 8pm till late. Call 04-4370033.

L80’s Night Pool Party, every Tuesday. Dance all night to the very best of the 80’s and 90’s, at Wet Deck, W Dubai, Al Habtoor City, 6pm. Call 04-4366666.

Festive Celebrations and Christmas Carols at Gourmandises, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel. The choir will serenade you with classic Christmas carol favourites and visits from Santa. From 7.15-8pm, until Saturday. Call 04-7022455.

Vandalye at Stereo Arcade, The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, JBR, 9.30pm. Two free beverages for women from 8-11pm. Call 052-6182424.

The Love Ball, celebrate VIP Room’s 4th anniversary at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. from 9pm to midnite, invite only, thereafter table reservations at 052-8818888.

Honey Island Snowman Edition ladies night with DJ Adam Graca. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Call 055-2160181.

Ladies dine free, spend Dh50 or more on beverages or ladies night menu and get a main course for free, at Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown Dubai, 6-10pm. Call 04-4238899.

Peter Pan, magic adventure told in classic British pantomime style, at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. Shows until December 27. Tickets from Dh140, at ductac.org.

Winter Garden Market, festive treats, shopping, music and activities, at Versailles Garden, St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Weekdays 5-9pm and weekends 3-9pm, until December 31.

Things to do in Al Ain

Festive season discount at Al Ain Raceway. 25 per cent off on arrive and drive sessions (Dh90), until December 24. More at alainraceway.com. Call 03-7686662.

Things to do in Sharjah

Sharjah Aquabike World Championship, nonstop action by 60 international riders from 20 countries, showcasing the very best in jet skiing. At Al Khalid lagoon. Today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm.