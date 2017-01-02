Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Must-watch 2017 Movies: Comedy

From Baywatch to Yeh Din Ka Kissa, here are all the movies to watch out for this year at the cinema

 

Baywatch

Dwayne Johnson’s pecs lead the way in a funned-up reboot of the jiggling-swimsuit TV series, all about those hardworking LA lifeguards.

Beatriz at Dinner

Mike White and Miguel Arteta have serious pedigree (Chuck & Buck/Good Girl) and this is their new collaboration: health worker Salma Hayek meets smarmy high-net-worther John Lithgow in a life-changing encounter.

The Discovery

This sounds unclassifiably mad: set in a world where the afterlife has been verified, Jason Segel falls in love with Rooney Mara while millions of people kill themselves. Funny weird, we’re guessing.

The House

A married couple lose their kid’s college fund, so naturally set up a casino in their basement. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star, need we say more?

Related Links

Lost in London

Woody Harrelson’s directorial debut, inspired by his real-life night in the cells in 2002. To add to the excitement: he’ll screen the whole thing live, as it’s being shot.

Rock That Body

This looks like it could be a female version of Very Bad Things: a bachelorette party goes very wrong when the male stripper turns up dead. Scarlett Johansson leads the line;Ghostbusters’ Kate McKinnon and Fantastic Beasts’ Zoe Kravitz are among the buddies.

Tully

Director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody have reunited with their Young Adult star Charlize Theron; she plays a mother who bonds with a night nanny called Tully. May not sound immediately riveting, but these are classy filmmakers, so should be good.

Wilson

Daniel “Ghost World” Clowes’ graphic novel about a blunt-speaking misanthrope gets the film treatment, with Woody Harrelson in the title role, and Laura Dern as his estranged wife. Expect Clowes’ trademark bittersweet wit.

Yeh Din Ka Kissa

Despite its Hindi title (translating as The Story of the Day) this is a very New York-y yarn from Noah Baumbach, with a very Baumbach cast: Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson and Adam Sandler. Looks great.

More from Movies & TV

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutMovies & TV

Also In Movies & TV

Bollywood films to watch out for in 2017

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

More from Going out

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject