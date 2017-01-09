Mobile
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners

Here are the movies and TV shows that received the top awards

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The cast and crew of “Moonlight” poses in press room with the award for best motion picture - drama at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. From left are Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, Barry Jenkins, Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae, and Mahershala Ali. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Movies

Best picture, drama: “Moonlight”
Best picture, comedy or musical: “La La Land”
Actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Actor, drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Actress, comedy or musical: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Actor, comedy or musical: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Animated film: “Zootopia”
Foreign language film: “Elle” (France)
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”
Original song: “City of Stars,” “La La Land”

Television

Best series, drama: “The Crown,” Netflix
Best series, comedy or musical: “Atlanta,” FX
Best television movie or miniseries: “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” FX
Actress, miniseries or television movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Actor, miniseries or television movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
Actress, drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Actor, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
Actress, comedy or musical: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Actor, comedy or musical: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Supporting actress: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”
Supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

