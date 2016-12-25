8 Christmas themed movies to watch today

How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Tis the season to watch some TV and we’ve given you a festive film from every genre. Get into the Christmas spirit with these funny, dramatic and sometimes action packed movies.

1. The Santa Clause (1994)

For the lover of comedy

Well, somebody’s gotta be Santa! Scott Calvin startles a man dressed as Santa who was on the roof of his house on Christmas Eve and the man falls off. As Scott and his son Charlie realise that they might have accidentally killed him, a card found on the man directs the finder to wear the Santa suit. The father and son duo then rush to finish Santa’s deliveries that night. What the grumpy faux Santa Scott isn’t prepared for, is that this job might become his permanent one, and he has to look the part to play it.

2. Nightmare before Christmas (1993)

If you’re into animation

Every day is Halloween at Halloween Town and Jack Skellington, the ‘Pumpkin King’, leads the celebrations. But Jack isn’t content with this and as he wanders through the woods, he comes across portals to different towns representing different holidays. He is enthralled by Christmas town and returns to decide that Halloween Town needed to be part of the Christmas celebrations. He plans to usurp the real Santa and takes it upon himself to take over the whole Christmas enterprise.

3. Love Actually (2003)

For the romantic in all of us

This evergreen Christmas movie features ten stories focused on different kinds of love set five weeks before Christmas. All of them help reach different conclusions about love on Christmas day. The stories are linked, with most of the characters being related to one or more of the others. Though there are so many characters and plots involved, this movie is seamless in execution and a must-watch for a romantic Christmas-special screening.

4. Home Alone (1990)

A perfect flick for the family

Kevin Spacer is accidentally left behind at home when his family hurriedly leaves for their Christmas holiday in Paris. Initially joyful at his new freedom and independence, things turn sour as he gets stalked by two burglars, Harry and Marv, who have been eyeing the vacant homes in the area. Kevin has to protect himself and his home from them, and also keep away from his next-door neighbour ‘Old-Man’ Marley, who is rumoured to have killed his entire family.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

For the cranky Christmaseer

Dr. Seuss created one of the most celebrated Christmas characters of all time; the Grinch who stole Christmas. This hilarious live-action adaptation of the beloved children's tale is about a Grinch, who lives in the cheery town of Whoville. With the help of his dog Max, he decides to ruin and cancel Christmas for the rest of his town. The Grinch comes down from his house from the mountains one late night and steals all the Christmas decorations from the rest of the town, until he runs into little Cindy Lou, who puts a few holes in his plan.

6. The Family Stone

For the drama queens and kings

If you ever get the feeling that you don’t belong somewhere, then you’ll enjoy this fish out of the water movie. Meredith is visiting her boyfriend Everett’s family for the first time, and her cold exterior does not mix well with their eccentric way of life. It’s a very enjoyable family drama with some heart-warming laughs.

7. Krampus (2015)

For the horror movie lover

If you’re easily scared, this might not be the best movie for you. The story of Krampus follows a dysfunctional family, who argue and fight over the holidays, causing the youngest of them, Max, to stop believing in the spirit of Christmas. His lack of festive spirit then leads to the unleashing of a demonic force of ancient evil known as Krampus. A very scary Christmas indeed.

8. It’s a Wonderful life (1946)

For the tradionalist

On a fateful Christmas Eve, business man George Bailey is wrongfully convicted for a crime he didn’t commit and it sent to jail, which means that his nemesis Mr. Potter will take over his town. George contemplates suicide, thinking that his family would be better off without him. When suddenly an angel names Clarence appears and shows George what life would have been if he didn’t exist anymore.