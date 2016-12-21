Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

5 top Christmas adverts of 2016

These Christmas adverts are touching and also resonate with the featured brands effectively

Image Credit: Pixabay
 

We have compiled our favourite Christmas adverts of this year. Your favourite one not in here? Comment below or share your favourite Christmas ads of 2016 with us at @GNGuides on Facebook and Instagram and @GN_Guides on Twitter.

Marks and Spencer

Well, hello Mrs. Claus aka badass!

Lidl

Today’s moments are tomorrow’s memories, especially this festive season.

Mercedes Benz

It’s a date!

John Lewis

Buster the Boxer and his Christmas gift.

Coca Cola

Santa no longer needs milk and cookies it seems!

Expand

Which is your favourite Christmas ad in 2016?

More from Movies & TV

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutMovies & TV

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Movies & TV

Movie Pick - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

More from Going out

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video