5 reasons why you should skip watching Raees

Unbelievable, (not in a good way) action and a good story turned into bad script; skip Raees

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Before you read please note there are a few minor spoilers and you shouldn’t bother reading if you’re an SRK fanatic.

The acting

The starcast of the movie would have you thinking you’re in for a treat. SRK’s performance is abysmal. Nawazuddin has done this movie to support his next 15 to 20 indie movies. Mahira Khan is a prop for a ‘fair and lovely’ commercial.

The direction

Rahul Dholakia had the perfect opportunity - a story of a criminal, Abdul Latif, who had direct ties with Dawood Ibrahim and came from small-time beginnings. He just couldn’t decide whether the character of ‘Raees’ was good or bad, smart or confused, calm and composed or just a short fuse. This confusion also trickles into the characters of Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The implications

Ok, hold the phone. We’re talking about a gangster here. A man involved with the mafia. A man responsible for the death and destruction of people and property around us. But this is Bollywood. How can we not show him singing and dancing? But he’s the hero! Of course, its fine if he creates riots while a politician is on his campaign. Stereo-typical behavior of the actors and unimaginative relationships, whether it was between him and his wife or police officer and criminal.

Why can’t these movies be realistic?

tab_161213 Shah Rukh Khan In & As Raees

How is SRK as ‘Raees’ a sharp-shooter? Performs parkour? Pro-wrestler? Is the notion of ‘Bollywood’ towards action ever going to change? A normal carom playing, tea-drinking man cannot just get up start a fight, fall from building to building, continue running and still end up killing a guy. Sorry. Cannot. Cannot deal!

The music

Zara dhyan se suno, Enu naam che Raees, Akkhi duniya mein yeh ek, Single piece single piece... *pulls out gun, shoots self* If you understand the above lyrics, you know why I'm no more.

For those who don't get it, that line (literally) translates to, "Carefully listen, His name is Raees. There's only one of him in this world. Single piece Single piece."

Verdict

I went into the cinema expecting the perfect anti-hero movie experience. From the day, I saw the trailer of this movie, I thought they would do justice to the storyline. It was perfect in my mind. That’s it. In my mind. Nowhere else. Why Team Raees? Why? Why break my heart like this?

Shah Rukh Khan
