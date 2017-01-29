Going Out: Things to do this week in the UAE

Wednesday:

Our pick of the day: Karaoke Keef's Quiz

There’s a brand new quiz in town. Head down to the Double Decker after work for the first-ever 'Keef’s Quiz', hosted by one of the most hilarious and energetic guys we know!

Loads of prizes are up for grabs and this includes 4 Friday brunch vouchers. What’s more, the venue will be testing out their brand new pizza oven on the participating teams. Happy hour is from noon to 8 so get there early and get your orders in!

Location: Double Decker Pub, Al Murooj Rotana Hotel, Dubai Timings From 8pm Call 056 454 8106 to book a table. Teams of up to six players are allowed.

Ladies Night in Abu Dhabi

Ladies amplify your evening with three beverages and a platter for Dh55 (plus taxes), 6-9pm. At Turquoiz, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. turquoizabudhabi.com

Loads of live music in Dubai:

Watch Julie Zorrilla at The Rib Room

The Colombian-born American Idol starlet is set to take residency at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, performing a mix of Latin-themed sets and international acoustic numbers at The Rib Room, each Wednesday and Thursday from 7.30-10.30pm and then at the Latino-inspired Friday Brunch at Mundo every week until the end of May. Call 04-4323232

Jay Wud

The Lebanese guitarist/singer based in Dubai performs, at Stereo Arcade, Double Tree by Hilton, JBR. Happy hours from 6-9pm. Show starts at 10.30pm. 800-STEREO

Rabeh Saqr & Dalia Mubarak Concert

The Arabic stars perform at Festival Arena Al Badia, Dubai Festival City. Tickets from Dh1,000 available. platinumlist.net

Go shopping:

Kisempt by Milka

Trunk show to view the latest collection and meet the designer, at Boom & Mellow, Town Centre, Jumeirah, 11am-8pm. Call 04-3444512

Get your tickets sorted

Tickets for Rod Stewart’s Hits 2017 concert tour go on sale at noon, starting from Dh250, at ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores. thinkflash.ae

Ripe Market

Shop for local produce and artisan crafts, every Wednesday. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Amphitheatre, 2-9pm. ripeme.com

Free Yoga

Kick-off your day by stretching, bending and breathing to a better you. Bring a mat, towel and water, yoga is free. Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 7am, at South Lawns, The Beach. First come, first served. thebeach.ae

The High Life at Alta Badia

Every Tuesday evening, ladies can relax and enjoy the stunning surrounds of this chic Italian restaurant over a three-course dinner and four selected beverages for Dh199 per person. With a selection of signature dishes to choose from, create your own personalised menu to enjoy alongside a choice of premium grape and house beverages. Indulge in an evening of live jazz and classic Italian cuisine

Location Level 50, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh199 for three-course meal and four select beverages Timings Tuesdays 6pm to 11pm Contact 04 3198783

Try Junoon’s new business lunch

Spice up your workday by experiencing Junoon’s new business lunch menu. You get to choose from a 3 course thali menu or a 2 or 3 course business lunch menu which features classic favourites such as the eggplant chaat with one of the best chicken tikka in town. A choice between the chocolate coconut and falooda, an Indian take on a delicious rose-flavored smoothie, ensures that you get a sweet ending before heading back to the office.

Location Shanrgi La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh108 for 3 course Thali, Dh90 for 2 course Business Lunch, Dh108 for 3 course business lunch Timings Sunday-Thursdays from 12-3pm Contact 04 4052717

Chinese New Year

Cultural performances and music concerts at Dragon Mart 1 and 2, daily 6-9pm, until February 8. Expect acrobatic performance by Asia’s Got Talent participants Liu Xin and Gao Lin, kung fu stunts, face changing, lion dance as well as musical performances, a fortune teller and calligrapher.

Food and art at La Serre

Mix food and art at this chic café which has joined hands with Emergeast, an online collection of art for young and art-savvy collectors in the region. The new partnership with EMERGEAST will see the walls of the ground floor Boulangerie used as an art gallery space where artists can showcase their work to the public.

Location La Serre, Vida Hotel, Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Cost Free entry; Food A la carte; Paintings available for purchase from gallery Dates Ongoing Venue timings 6.30am to 10.30pm Contact 04 428 6969

Evening Brunch at Flavours on Two

Nothing speaks to us quite like the words all-you-can-eat and now there’s no reason you have to wait for Friday brunch to have an unlimited dining frenzy every night of the week at Flavours on Two restaurant.

Their evening brunch offers unlimited flavours from around the world with all-inclusive beverage packages. Every night is themed differently, from Indian, to Italian to seafood! Make sure you leave some room for dessert and the sweet taste of enjoying this great deal.

Location Rotana Towers Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dhs179 on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Dh199 on Wednesday to Saturday Contact 04 3122202

Ladies nights at Original Wings and Rings

Every Wednesday night, American sports bar, Original Wings and Rings invites full table of ladies to receive 50 per cent off their food bill (minimum of two dining) and four free beverages. Everything on the menu, including their signature onion rings, is included in the food offer. For a casual girls’ night out with the best tracks from the 80’s and 90’s to reminisce to, this is a great venue.

Location Level C, Liberty House, DIFC Cost Dh150 per person including one main course and soft beverage Timings Wednesdays from 8pm to 12am Contact +971 4 359 6900

Weekend

Blast from the past Fridays

Billionaire Mansion will be treating guests to unmissable blasts from the past in the form of live performances from the biggest stars of the 90’s and 00s every Friday – Coolio launched this new concept on January 27 with a live performance. They have also extended ladies’ nights to every night of the week (except Mondays). The music will be supported by mixes from DJs Smokingrove and Kennedy.

Location Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Dubai Cost Free beverages for ladies from 8pm to 11pm; Contact for reservations and other costs Dates Fridays Timings 8pm onwards Contact +971 4 510 3100 or /+971501428363

Visit old Al Ain

Starting from Thursday January 26 and running on weekends and throughout the year, a community engagement programme called ‘Protecting our Heritage and Fostering Creativity’ will provide a variety of platforms to encounter the Al Ain’s past with exhibitions, concerts and festivals that will bring vibrancy to the historic sites of Al Ain. Check out the Al Ain Oasis this weekend, which will host a diverse range of programmes, including a seasonal farmer’s market, hands-on arts and handicraft workshops set amidst the palm trees, storytelling, outdoor films and a year-round photography programme

Location Al Ain Heritage site Cost free For schedule and details visit visitabudhabi.ae/al.ain

Brunch and swim

The brand new, Saturdaze 3in1 brunch is inspired by the traditional NYC brunches. Very classic with a signature funky Vida flair. Head down to enjoy an all-day lazy affair, indoor or lounging by the pool that will be sure to rejuvenate you for the week, with an interactive detox juice bar.

Location 3in1, Vida Downtown Dubai Cost Dh139 inclusive of unlimited buffet, hot beverages, juice bar and 1 glass of brunch beverage, Dh100 additional per guest for a poolside cabana and pool access Timings Every Saturday from 11am to 3pm Contact 04 4286888

Breakfast, Irish style

Wake up with McGettigan’s at Souk Madinat on the weekend. They’ve just launched a breakfast, that’s available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sit back, relax and enjoy the picturesque views of the Burj Al Arab and Souk waterways. Try their delicious banana pancakes with salted caramel sauce and fresh strawberries, or if you’re more the savoury type, then the Eggs Benedict with wafer ham, spinach and hollandaise sauce served on an English muffin with hash browns is for you. You could also opt for the full Irish, made in the traditional way! The food and the views make this one of our favourites here in Dubai!

Location Madinat Jumeirah, Um Suqeim Cost various Timings Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm Contact 04 4470219

Baker and Spice Farmers’ Market on the Terrace

During the breezy Dubai Winter months, Bay Avenue and Bay Square are being transformed into a family-friendly destination for residents and visitors to come enjoy their time, through a variety of different event offerings and family-fun activities. The UAE’s only farmers market with produce direct from the farms to Bay Avenue, along with cooking demonstrations.

Location Bay Square, Business bay Cost free Timings Every Friday until May 26 Timings 8am to 1pm