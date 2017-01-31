Your Ultimate Guide to the Emaar Wedding Fair

What is The Emaar Wedding Fair?

A photo posted by My Wedding Dubai (@myweddingdubai) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:41am PST

The region’s largest outdoor wedding event. The fair brings together local vendors including wedding venue representatives, planners, designers, make-up artists and florists. It is a one-stop shop for the wedding resources. The fair is a carefully curated affair across four pavilions focused on Arabian, African, South Asian and Western weddings.

When is it?

Friday February 3 from 2pm to 9pm, Saturday February 4 from 11am to 6pm

Where is it?

A photo posted by Mike Koziel (@mkoziel) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Heart of Downtown Dubai at Burj Park.

What are the entrance fees?

Entrance is free

How can I get there?

Burj Park is easily accessible from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard.

The closest place to park would be Parking 1. You could also park at the Dubai Mall and walk to the park.

What kind of entertainment will take place?

A photo posted by Josh McCartney (@joshmccartneymusic) on Nov 8, 2016 at 1:24am PST

The entertainment for the event will include two live performances by local wedding performers, as well as Cosmo’s Bachelor of the Year Joshua McCartney. Additionally, due to the park’s proximity to the Dubai Mall, the fountains will also be themed to the wedding fair. A special performance will take place on Saturday February 4 at 4.45pm, so stay tuned!

Noteworthy Vendors

Wedding cakes

A photo posted by The Candy Bar (@thecandybarbymanna) on Sep 25, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

Sample some delicious cakes and cupcakes from The Candy Bar.

Wedding dresses

A photo posted by Elizabeth Di Naya (@elizabethdinaya) on Nov 1, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Check out look books from great local wedding dress providers including Elizabeth Di Naya Gina Shoes, Vanila, AnRheas Collection, the Bridal Showroom and House of Moirai.

Hair

A photo posted by THE DOLLHOUSE! 💅👸💃 (@dollhousedubai) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:11am PST

The Dollhouse Dubai will be on ground to give free blowdries and makeovers. Other noteworthy vendors include, La Loge, B blunt, Chaps & Co. and the Beauty Foundation

Photography

A photo posted by Pink Pepper Photography (@pinkpepperphotography) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:00am PST

See the beautiful works of Mel Rish Photography, Diana Kartasheva and Pink Pepper Photography to name a few.

Memorabilia

A photo posted by My Wedding Dubai (@myweddingdubai) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Meet representatives from The Gift Concierge to discuss invites and more.

Entertainment

Meet some of the wedding industries best performers and audiovisual providers, including Sada Al Afrah, Focus Wedding Services, Sole Agency, Adam Long, Sound Kraft and Josh McCartney

Make sure you also check out Mohammad Hilal Group, who will be spritzing you with perfumes, while Khaltat will be having a oud stand, which anyone can use. A must see is the collection of vintage cars that will be displayed by Jeepers Classic Cars on the lawns of the park. Don’t forget to snap your pictures with Just Hashtag’s live printing of Instagram photos.

Other vendors include

Ali Bakhtiar Designs, who are having a gorgeous crystal entrance stand, as well as a stunning crystal bridal chair for the happy couple to sit on, on their big day.

Other vendors include White Dress Workout, S Mode Trading LLC, Lusso Designs & Architectures, Jelena Bin Drai, Elizabeth Di Naya, Boutique Ayla, Bait Al Kandora, Blanc 8.3, Amraoui Couture, Al Tayyar General Trading, Sole Agency, Diana Kartasheva, Emaar Gift Card, Pret a Papier, E Walls

Pronovias, Vinatis Paper, MHG, The Bridal Showroom, House of Moirai, May Flower, My List, Hayley Marsden, Ascots & Chapels, White Almond, Petra - Travel Counsellors, The Rack, FnP, Vivaah, The Address Properties and Chappan Bhog.

Dining:

A photo posted by TokHaus (@tokhaus) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:22am PST

The Wedding Fair will host some of our favourite food trucks to keep you well fed, including the Vida food truck, Rove cafe food truck and chefs corner just to name a few. Make sure you also stop by Dallat Um Saif Hospitality booth to grab some free coffee, tea and Arabic coffee.

Contact

04 363 1217or myweddingdubai.com