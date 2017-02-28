Your guide to the Gun's N' Roses gig in Dubai

As we gear up for the gig, here’s a brief update on Gun's N’ Roses, a guide to their Dubai event, tips from the organisers, a tentative set list

Before we begin, here’s some music to keep you entertained while you read.

Guns N’ Roses, one of the most iconic names in rock history, will perform at the Dubai Autism rocks arena this weekend.

Formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, California, the original line-up of the band consisted of lead singer Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler.

The original line-up has changed several times since then and current members include the original Rose, Slash and McKagan, with guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Ever since Guns N’ Roses’ formation 32 years ago, the band has been faced a fair share of problems. Drug and alcohol issues, long-term feuds and a constant revolving-door of band members. Many could attribute the main cause of problems to the long0standing friction between the two most iconic GnR personas – Axl Rose and Slash.

Lead singer Axl had this to say about Slash in a 2009 interview: “What's clear is that one of the two of us will die before a reunion…”

However, as 2015 came around, so did GnR.

During an interview in 2012, Axl was asked if there would ever be a Guns N Roses reunion, he replied, “…not in this lifetime.” Which is now used as the name of the tour.

The “Not in This Lifetime…Tour” that kicked off in early 2016 is the first time that Axl Rose, Slash and McKagan have performed together since the Use Your Illusion Tour in 1993. That’s over two decades.

This specific world tour has 99 shows performed or scheduled so far across the world.

The original drummer Steven Adler was fired from the band in 1990 due to a substance addiction. However he has made an appearance and performed as a guest a few times during this tour as well.

While there is a less-than-slim chance Adler will be present for their Dubai gig, the rest of the crew will perform on Friday 3 March at the Dubai Autism Rocks arena, organised by 117 Live. Tickets are selling out fast, for those who got them already, here’s what you need to know.

Tips from the organisers

Please bring cash with you, whilst ATM’s are available onsite, they are limited.

F&B tokens are available at the venue.

Official merchandise can be bought at the venue as well.

Dress appropriately. Remember this is an outdoor concert and you will in majority of ticket categories be standing for the entirety of the show. Closed, comfortable shoes are a must. It’s been a bit nippy the last few weeks, so bring your best rock n roll leather jacket!

Before you head home don’t forget to pick up your Dh150-only Bryan Adams tickets for his March 9th concert. This offer is available on show night only.

Getting to the gig:

Doors open at 4pm so try to get there early.

Please use exit 22 off the Dubai-Al Ain road to allow for easy access into the venue.

Share transportation with your friends and family. Even better get an RTA taxi or use Careem/Uber as limited parking spaces are available.

There will be buses post show going to various parts of the city. These will be clearly marked.

Bus details

From JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai: 3 coaches from the Bridgewater Tavern. The last bus leaves at 7pm

From Autism Rocks Arena: Buses start from 11pm until the last seat is full.

12 x City Sightseeing buses to

- Dubai Mall & Deira Mall

- Mall of the Emirates & IBN Mall

- Mirdif Mall

5 coaches to

- JWMM Bridgewater Tavern.

Pre-gaming or post-gaming?

The newly-opened Bridgewater Tavern at the JW Marriott Marquis will host the official Guns N’ Roses after party until 3am. Concert goers can avail of a 25 per cent discount.

Well hello there @bridgewatertavern. #Repost @bridgewatertavern with @repostapp ・・・ Join us on the 3rd March for the official @gunsnroses after party! All after concert fans will receive 25% discount! Doors open 4pm-3am! A post shared by Gulf News - Guides (@gnguides) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Tentative setlist

While the official setlist hasn’t been announced, here is a tentative setlist based on the bands previous performances on the “Not in This Lifetime… Tour”

Expect to hear “It’s So Easy” as a show opener and “Paradise City” as the show closer – their preferred songs through 2016 and so far in 2017. The band usually does on song as an encore – and that could be a toss-up between Patience, Don’t Cry or The Who’s The Seeker.

Other songs include: