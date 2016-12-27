Mobile
6 New Year's Eve concerts in the UAE

If you are a party animal with lots of energy, then make sure you get yourself tickets to these shows

Image Credit: REUTERS
Chris Martin of Coldplay
 

 

1. Coldplay

 

A photo posted by Coldplay (@coldplay) on

 

Everyone heartbreakingly knows that Coldplay’s concert sold out within two days after the tickets went on sale. Their ‘Head Full of Dreams Tour’ is coming to Abu Dhabi and the entire country can’t wait. If you’ve already got your tickets, you will be one of the lucky ones who will ring in 2017 with one of the most loved bands of this generation. Good luck to everyone else still trying for tickets.

Location du Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost no more tickets available Timings December 31 from 6pm to 12am Contact 02 5098143

2. Axwel and Ingrossio

 

A photo posted by Axwell Λ Ingrosso (@axwellingrosso) on

 

Two out of the three DJ’s that made up Swedish House Mafia are set to headline at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. The Grammy award nominated artists will come together to take over the stage and give a performance you won’t forget.

Location Meydan Racecourse Cost Dh599 per person for General Admission, Dh999 per person for deluxe tickets Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am Contact 04 2743555

3. Miguel

 

A photo posted by Miguel (@miguel) on

 

Grammy winning R&B artist Miguel is performing at Novikov in Dubai. If you’re an R&B fan, this singer’s tunes will get you in the zone to party your way through to 2017 on a high. The mini concert takes place at the intimate restaurant, which means you’ll be getting up close and personal to one of LA’s hottest upcoming stars.

Location Novikov, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh1, 500 person including bubbly to toast at midnight Timings 8pm to 2am Contact 04 3888744

4. Wayne Wonder

 

Promising to be one of the biggest New Year’s Eve party of the capital, the Reggae Beachfest party will bring the International Grammy Singer Wayne Wonder to perform at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort. He will be backed by the Redemption Band. Wayne Wonder is a Jamaican born singer with hits like No Letting Go, Saddest Day, Bounce Along, Joyride and many more. 

Location Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh 150 per person Timings December 31 from 7pm to 12am Contact 02 6773333

 

5. Laidback Luke

 

A photo posted by Laidback Luke (@laidbackluke) on

 

Barasti sure knows how to throw a party. Welcome in 2017 with Dutch superstar Laidback Luke taking to the stage of Dubai’s most iconic beach bars. A host of Barasti favourites will be setting the scene throughout the evening, before Laidback Luke hits the decks to ring in the New Year playing the hits that have made him one of the most versatile artists in the music industry. From House to EDM and cross over pop, the sounds of 2016-17 will be reverberating on the sand.

Location Barasti Beach Club, Dubai Marina Cost Dh200 early bird, Dh260 advance ticket, Dh310 at the door Timings December 31 from 7pm Contact 04 5117139

6. Roger Sanchez

 

If you’re a fan of electronic music, then you have no doubt heard, or already love, Roger Sanchez. Hailing from New York, this beloved house music DJ is coming back to Dubai to welcome in 2017 at Q43.

Location Media One Hotel, Floor 43 Cost Dh399 per person for the lounge including unlimited beverages, Dh699 per person for a VIP table for 6 to 10 people including appetizers and unlimited beverages, Dh899 for the dining package including a 5 course meal and unlimited house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 4435403

