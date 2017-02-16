10 fun things to do this weekend

Never run out of things to do and places to visit with our weekender guide. Share your comments and suggestions below!

Hint Hunt launches a new mission game

It’s called The Submarine and it's the latest escape room at Hint Hunt. It allows players to experience what it feels like to be in a real submarine and swim through the riddles and clues to make it out in time. You'll be virtually submerged underwater in a highly-mechanized Submarine.

The GN team tried it yesterday and we were part of a crew in the U-53 Submarine. Our challange was called the Torpedo challenge, where the submarine disappeared from the radar and we needed to find out what happened and prepare the torpedo for any possible threats. The other challange that you have the option of doing in their new room is the Deep Down challenge. A scenario in which the engine stops functioning and the submarine begins to sink. With 60 minutes in hand, your mission is to restart the engine and get back to the surface as soon as possible.

Location Time Square Center Cost various Contact 04 3212242

Try the new breakfast menu at Classic Burger Joint

Classic Burger Joint now serves an assortment of delicious burgers in delicious potato buns to start your weekend right. Included on the menu are yummy breakfast treats such as the butter bun cheese omelette, beef sausage and cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable omelette, as well as a Nutella and banana burger (What?!) for those with a sweet tooth.

Location Media City, Dubai Cost various Timings Breakfast is served from 8am to 12pm available for take-away and delivery

Girder’s turning 4!

We’ve all been there at some point or the other over the past few years. This weekend Girders at the JA Ocean View Hotel is celebrating its 4th birthday over the weekend.

Visitors will enjoy a free welcome drink while other beverages are available from Dh17. There is also an all-Inclusive Friday brunch for Dh159 with loads of games, prizes and live entertainment.

Location Girders, JA Ocean View Hotel Call 04 8145590 Email eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com to book.

Check out the new Nezesaussi Grill

Emaar Hospitality Group has opened its second Nezesaussi Grill at The Address Dubai Marina. Dine on tri-nations’ signature dishes while surrounded by 23 TV screens broadcasting the latest sporting events from around the world.

If it’s not live sports you’re after, the venue’s also got 2 pool tables, a fussball table and a juke box to keep you happy.

Location: The Address Dubai Marina Call 4 4367777 Opening times: 4pm to 2am

Lakeview’s new picnic brunch

Relax and soak up the Dubai sunshine while you enjoy stunning views of the rolling greens, waters and of course plenty of scrumptious food and drinks. At this brunch you’ll be given your very own picnic rugs and a hamper filled with assorted healthy salads, crusty French baguettes, a cold cut selection, assorted cheese, and a homemade apple pie. The culinary journey doesn’t stop with the basket though. There’re tonnes of live BBQ stations and an international buffet selection. Those with little ones can keep them entertained and work up an appetite on the bouncy castle.

Location Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Baniyas Road, Port Saeed Cost Dh250 including house beverages, Dh65 per child between 4 and 12 years, Children aged 3 and below dine complementaryTimings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 2956000

Feast at Truckers DXB

Head down to Truckers DXB and discover luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked and serving deliciously home-grown food, house beverages, live performances, and the Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. This week they will be parked at the Emirates Golf Club. Food Truck JAM is open to families of all ages

Location Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Free entrance Timings Saturday February 18 from 5pm to 11pm

2-for-1 Friday’s at McGettigans

McGettigan’s DWTC are excited to launch 2-for-1 Fridays, a fantastic dirham saving deal offering you 2 for 1 on all house beverages and small plates and main courses from noon to 10pm every Friday. Discover scrumptious dishes influenced by international cuisines – with Irish and British, Japanese, Arabic influences. Nibble on small plates such as edamame beans and Wagyu beef chili nachos or dig into satisfying dishes such as fish and chips, oven baked salmon, Buffalo chicken wrap, Irish stew and bangers and mash. For desserts, indulge in delicious apple and cinnamon crumble, strawberry Eton Mess and Snickers and Irish Bailey’s cheesecake. There will be live music and a DJ throughout the day, playing a mix of chart hits, Pop, rock and party classics – making it the perfect spot for a Friday gathering.

Location McGettigans, Dubai World Trade Center Cost variousTimings Every Friday from 12pm to 10pm Contact 800 6247

Download Halla Walla

Download some Arab emojis! Aptly named, HALLA WALLA, the brand new keyboard emoji and sticker app does a great job at capturing the world of the Arab and Khaleeji lifestyle in little pictures. For the fitst time, users can express themselves in Arabic or English, spice up photos and chat with stickers on iMessage, as well as send GIFs to friends and family, both on Android and IOS.

Download it here

Walk for charity

Dubai Cares will host its annual Walk for Education. Everyone is welcome to join them and walk 3 km in solidarity with the millions of children in developing countries who walk long distances on a daily basis to get to school.

Location Dubai Creek Park Cost Dh30 (free for children under 5 years) Timings Friday, February 17 from 8am to 12pm Tickets here

Sass’ Café’s new set menu

Sass’ Cafe has complimented its regular a la carte brunch menu with set options. This means that you can enjoy the best signature dishes from the South of France, with free flowing beverages. The legendary Monte Carlo export offers guests the chance to combine a love for delicious Mediterranean cuisine. The set menu includes one appetizer, main and dessert from Sass’ Café’s extensive list of signature dishes. Make sure your dancing shoes are on, because after 4 pm the tables are moved aside and the party really gets started, as the lights dim and the DJ kicks up the volume and the restaurant is transformed into a party hotspot.

Location Al Fattan Currency House in DIFC Cost Dh290 per person including soft beverages, Dh440 per person including house beverages, Dh690 per person including bubbly Timings Every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3527722