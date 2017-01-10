10 ways to save money on beauty

1. Make up tutorials

Most of us will confess to owning a shade or two of those pop eye shadows that stay unopened way past their expiry date just because we weren't sure how to actually use them. One way to max your money's worth is to learn how to use all the cosmetics you own with a makeup lessons via YouTube. The best part is, they are absolutley free! Not only does this arm you with the know-how to use the makeup you already have, but it also updates you on the latest shades and techniques, as well as learning about the best products for your skin type, helping you make smarter buys.

2. Shop smart

Shopping at Duty Free is a great way to pick up affordable, travel-sized makeup palettes, lip colours or fragrances. Some great options are Clinique and Estee Lauder, which now fit everything you need into mini-palettes. Also, at many beauty stores and counters throughout the UAE, shoppers are entitled to free product samples of skincare and makeup. Make it a point to check with the counter sales person if your purchase entitles you to freebie samples too. Stores like Boots often have a ‘buy one, get one free' offer on various brands, so look out for the products that come under that scheme. And yes, do keep your eyes and ears open for early bird discounts at salons or stores.

3. Raid your kitchen

For beauty treats that cost next to nothing, but can work well, why not DIY with food? A facial exfoliator can be made at home with olive oil and sugar if you're on a really tight budget. Or, concoct your own facial cleanser with yogurt, gram flour and oats. For an affordable yet effective body scrub mix together a handful of sea salt with a few drops of essential oil such as peppermint. Visit allnaturalbeauty.us for some great recipes for hair and skin.

4. Try before you buy

Never buy makeup, skincare and perfumes in a hurry. Even if you've been lusting after that gorgeous red lip shade for weeks, don't give into temptation just yet. Ask the cosmetics counter for a complimentary makeover to first see if you can pull off the bold scarlet lip and then decide. Free in-store makeovers are also a great way to sample new-season collections and see if you like the textures and they suit your skin tone, before committing to purchases.

5. Reach for a bottle

Save yourself thousands of dirhams each year by colouring your hair home instead of forking out for a hairdresser. For dazzling salon-style results at home, learn to use the enclosed tube of gloss-sealing deep conditioner the right way. Don't just rinse it out straight away, instead use it as a treatment. Wrap your head in a shower cap, heat it up with your blow dryer and leave it on for 20 minutes - this will seal in the gloss. Also, if all you're looking to achieve are a few subtle highlights, a gentle home highlighting kit like Kelly Van Gogh's will save a lot of money.

6. Go online

Sign up for a membership at online sites Spagenie, Cobone and Groupon to discover fabulous discounted salon and spa deals. We also love Salon4D for its heavily discounted offers and cheap treats - its directory of salons also makes it easy to locate the best deals in your area.

7. Make it a multitasker

You don't always need a separate product for each and every purpose. There're some heavy-duty makeup and skincare multitaskers that save time, money and leave you looking great as well. Multipurpose creams get our vote every time. Many of Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream pots are great to use either for eyes and cheeks or on lips and cheeks. But a natural brown or shimmering nude powder can be worn all over your face for instance. Other multitaskers worth a try are tinted moisturisers, foundations with serum or SPF, dual-coloured eyeshadows, mascaras with growth boosting serums, lip and cheek stains and tinted lip plumpers.

8. Be resourceful

Bored of your old lipstick collection and looking for a fresh shade? Rather than buying new lip colours, create your own DIY lip palette so you can mix and match the existing colours together to invent new shades. To create your own lip palette, buy a small plastic tool palette traditionally used to hold nails and screws (you can get them at ACE Hardware), and decant used lipsticks into it. Use a small wooden knife or spatula and remove the lipstick from the case and then mash it into your new palette. It's best to keep the tray colour coordinated so that the reds flow through to pinks then to peaches. And if your best mascara's gone gloopy, place the tube in a mug of warm water for a minute. It will help to thin the formula and ensure it glides over your lashes.

9. Refill and recycle

Aside from reducing your carbon footprint, being mindful of packaging can help you save precious dirhams, too. Some brands offer financial incentives for returning empty packaging - this is one of the many reasons we love Lush. Return any five pots to Lush stores and you'll be rewarded with a free Fresh Face Mask.

10. Sign up to galmbox

A locally based online beauty site, GlamBox is the best way to try a beauty product before you invest it in. Simply subscribe and you'll receive a box of product beauty samples from a variety of brands - think Elemis, Elizabeth Arden, Lancome, Vichy and Kiehl's - couriered direct to your doorstep anywhere in the UAE every month. The beauty of this is that it's also customised, so you fill in a ‘beauty profile' and you get personalised goodies for your skin type. We love it!