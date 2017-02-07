10 of the most expensive diamonds in the world

10. The Allnatt Diamond

Price: Dh11,019,300 ($ 3Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is 101.29 carat and weighs 20.258 g. It’s a cushion cut diamond and its official colour is fancy vivid yellow. Its size and natural colouring make this gem so pricey.

9. The Moussaieff Red Diamond

Price: Dh25,711,700 ($7 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is 5.11 carats and weighs 1.022 g. It’s a triangular brilliant cut and the official colour of this diamond is Fancy Red. You might notice that it is substantially smaller than its predecessor. However it is more than double in price because it's the largest fancy red diamond ever discovered.

8. The Heart of Eternity

Price: Dh58,769,600 ($16 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It's made up of 27.64 carats and weighs 5.528 g. It is heart shaped and its official colour is Fancy Vivid Blue. This colour and shape is very rare, which explains the high price.

7. Wittelsbach Diamond

Price: Dh60,238,840 ($16.4 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is 35.36 carats and weighs 7.11 g.This is a blue diamond and is 40 mm in diameter with 8.29 mm in depth. It is part of both Austrian and Bavarian crown jewels. Its size and unique brilliant colour make it so expensive.

6. The Steinmetz Pink

Price: Dh91,827,500 ($25 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is made up of 59.60 carats and weighs 11.92 grams. The diamond is oval shaped. Its official colour is Fancy Vivid Pink. It is the largest known diamond in this colour ever.

5. De Beers Centenary Diamond

Price: Dh367,310,000 ($100 Million)

Why is it so expensive? This diamond is the highest grade of a diamond ever (Grade D). It is colourless and both internally and externally flawless. The diamond is made up of 273.85 carats and weighs 54.77 grams.

4. The Hope Diamond

Price: Dh1,285,585,000 ($350 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is made up of 45.52 carats and weighs 9.10 grams. The diamond is an antique cushion cut and its official colour is Fancy Dark Grey Blue. The diamond looks blue in colour but shines red phosphor when held under ultraviolet light. A very unique and famous diamon with a long history.

3. The Cullinan

Price: Dh1,469,240,000 ($400 Million)

Why is it so expensive? It is made up of 3106.75 carats and weighs 621.35 grams. It's the largest rough diamond ever found in the world. It was so large that its original carvers created 9 seperate diamonds from it (pictured above).

2. The Sancy Diamond

Price: Un-estimated/ priceless

Why is it so expensive? It is made up of 55.23 carat and weighs 11.05 grams. Its official colour is pale yellow. The diamond doesn’t have a definitive shape and is expensive due to its pale colour and indistinguishable shape.

1. Koh-I-Noor

Price: Un-estimated/ priceless

Why is it so expensive? It is made up of 105 carat and weighs 21.6 grams. The stone measures 36mm × 31.9mm × 13mm. It is the largest colourless diamond ever discovered in the world.