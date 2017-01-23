10 hot off-duty model looks to inspire your next outfit

Published: 13:00 January 23, 2017 Yousra Zaki, Guides Deputy Editor SMALLMEDIUMLARGE1. Gigi Hadid’s oversized sweatshirt A photo posted by GiGi Hadid street styles (@gigistreetstyles) on Nov 3, 2016 at 9:32am PDT2. Rosie Huntington Whitely’s mom jeans A photo posted by STREET STYLE ONLY (@streetstyleonly) on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:48am PDT3. Haily Baldwin’s shirt dress A photo posted by STREET STYLE ONLY (@streetstyleonly) on Jul 2, 2016 at 4:26am PDT4. Amal Clooney pairing white with white A photo posted by Amal Clooney Style (@amalclooneystyle) on Jun 27, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT5. Miranda Kerr upgrading jeans and a T-shirt A photo posted by STREET STYLE ONLY (@streetstyleonly) on Mar 4, 2016 at 12:26pm PST6. Alessandra Ambrossio’s denim shorts A photo posted by STREET STYLE ONLY (@streetstyleonly) on Mar 31, 2016 at 2:03am PDT7. Olivia Palermo rocking leather leggings A photo posted by OLIVIA PALERMO LOOKBOOK (@olivia.palermo) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:28am PDT8. Kendal Jenner's chic winter style A photo posted by @stylecollection101 on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT9. Emily Ratajkowski's double denim A photo posted by Celebrity Street Style (@celeb.street.style) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT10. Karlie Kloss in earthy tones A photo posted by celebritystreetstyle (@celebrity_street_style_) on Aug 13, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT