10 hot off-duty model looks to inspire your next outfit

Fashion designers dress them on a daily basis, so we definitely have something to learn

Image Credit: Major Street Style/ Gigi Hadid Instagram
 

1. Gigi Hadid’s oversized sweatshirt

2. Rosie Huntington Whitely’s mom jeans

3. Haily Baldwin’s shirt dress

4. Amal Clooney pairing white with white

5. Miranda Kerr upgrading jeans and a T-shirt

 

A photo posted by STREET STYLE ONLY (@streetstyleonly) on

6. Alessandra Ambrossio’s denim shorts

7. Olivia Palermo rocking leather leggings

8. Kendal Jenner's chic winter style

 

A photo posted by @stylecollection101 on

9. Emily Ratajkowski's double denim

10. Karlie Kloss in earthy tones

