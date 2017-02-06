Watch: 10 amazing Super Bowl 2017 commercials

For non-American-Football fans, the Super Bowl includes an amazing half time show, and a wide range of creative, well-thought of commercials from leading brands around the world. Here’s our pick of the best Super Bowl commercials that you need to watch.

Airbnb

Airbnb’s 30-second clip to remind us that the world is a beautiful place as long as we accept each other.

Mr. Clean

The one ad that makes you go “Huh?” and then “Aww!”

Skittles

These guys can never go wrong. Here’s their hilarious commercial guaranteed to make you laugh.

Buick

“Let’s send a kid flying a few feet?”

“Yes!”

That pretty much sums up Buick’s contribution.

Audi

Audi’s ad titled “Daughter” is one video that everyone needs to watch.

Michelin

Warning: Michelin’s quick ad titled “I Need You” will have you reaching for your phone to message your loved ones as soon as you watch it.

Bai

Bai is an antioxidant-infused drink. Their ad features Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken, let’s get *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye stuck in your head in 3…2…1…

Wix.com

The cloud-based web development platform had The Transporter and Wonder Woman on board for their commercial.

Nintendo

Another warning here: watching this ad will make you want to buy the new Nintendo Switch.

Pepsi

We’re ending this list with Pepsi, mainly due to John Legend’s “Love me now” that plays in the background of the ad.