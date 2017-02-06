Watch: 10 amazing Super Bowl 2017 commercials

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: 10 amazing Super Bowl 2017 commercials

Laugh, be entertained or get inspired with our selection of amazing Super Bowl 2017 commercials

Image Credit: USA Today Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) scores on a two point conversion to tie the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.
 

For non-American-Football fans, the Super Bowl includes an amazing half time show, and a wide range of creative, well-thought of commercials from leading brands around the world. Here’s our pick of the best Super Bowl commercials that you need to watch.

Airbnb
Airbnb’s 30-second clip to remind us that the world is a beautiful place as long as we accept each other.

Mr. Clean
The one ad that makes you go “Huh?” and then “Aww!”

Skittles
These guys can never go wrong. Here’s their hilarious commercial guaranteed to make you laugh.

Buick
“Let’s send a kid flying a few feet?”
“Yes!”
That pretty much sums up Buick’s contribution.

Audi
Audi’s ad titled “Daughter” is one video that everyone needs to watch.

Michelin
Warning: Michelin’s quick ad titled “I Need You” will have you reaching for your phone to message your loved ones as soon as you watch it.

Bai
Bai is an antioxidant-infused drink. Their ad features Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken, let’s get *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye stuck in your head in 3…2…1…

Wix.com
The cloud-based web development platform had The Transporter and Wonder Woman on board for their commercial.

Nintendo
Another warning here: watching this ad will make you want to buy the new Nintendo Switch.

Pepsi
We’re ending this list with Pepsi, mainly due to John Legend’s “Love me now” that plays in the background of the ad.

More from Entertainment

tags from this story

Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGNJustin Timberlake
Nintendo
follow this tag on MGNNintendo

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesEntertainment

tags

Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGN
Nintendo
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Entertainment

Watch: 10 top Super Bowl commercials

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body