Non-competition clause in your labour contract in UAE

Property, employment, tenancy and more - your questions answered by experts

Workers in UAE
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Both employers and employees in the UAE have a responsibility to adhere to the Labour Law
 

Question

If an employee signs a non-competition clause with his company accepting that he cannot work for a competitor in the UAE, but the period is not mentioned, does it mean he cannot work with any competitor forever? Is a clause of this nature legal? The competitor clause in my agreement mentions that I can’t work in a new company after leaving as long as my current company operates in the UAE market. What is my legal status?

Answer

Article 127 of the Federal Labour Law No 8 of 1980 states: “Where the work assigned to a worker allows him to become acquainted with the employer’s client, or to become familiar with the secrets of his business, the employer may require him to refrain, after the termination of his contract, from competing with him or participating in any enterprise competing with his own. Such an agreement shall be valid only on condition that the worker is at least 21 years of age at the time of its conclusion that the agreement is limited, as regards the time, the place and the nature of the business, to the extent necessary to safeguard the employer’s lawful interest.”

The Dubai Supreme Court has also stated that the competition clause will be illegal and invalid if the period and the specific place are not mentioned.

Questions answered by advocate Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaiba of Al Shaiba Advocates and Legal Consultants.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
